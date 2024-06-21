Chargers News: Asante Samuel Jr. Reveals What He Worked on This Offseason
Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. is looking to grow during his third pro season, under the watchful eye of new head coach Jim Harbaugh.
In a fresh interview with Chargers.com's Eric Smith, Samuel revealed what element of his game he's most hoping to develop this season.
"This year, mostly calisthenics," Samuel said. "Just getting stronger and faster, the basic things. And working on my technique."
The 5-foot-10, 180-pound Florida State product, 24, notched 63 total tackles (56, seven assisted) last season for the Bolts. He also recorded two interceptions, 13 pass deflections and 1.5 stuffs. Samuel is the son of former four-time Pro Bowl and two-time Super Bowl champion Asante Samuel Jr.
The up-and-coming defender is looking to make moves this year. He'll work directly under new defensive coordinator Jesse Minter in 2024.
Los Angeles is looking to wholly revitalize its defense this year, after a disappointing performance on both sides of the field in 2023 that led to a dismal 5-12 finish and the dismissal of former head coach Brandon Staley and former general manager Tom Telesco. Now, with Harbaugh and his staff working in concert with new general manager Joe Hortiz, Los Angeles is hoping to return to the playoffs after a one-year absence.
