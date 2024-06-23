Chargers News: Justin Herbert Falls Heavily In New Fantasy PPR Ranking
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert will enter his fifth second in the league, and not only is he among the most talented quarterbacks in the league, but he's been a top pick in fantasy Football. The NFL is huge and is a gigantic entertainment market, but for some, Fantasy Football takes it to another level. The two go hand in hand, and it is once again upon us with the NFL season slowly approaching.
The Chargers had some key fantasy pieces in the past, but heading into the 204 season, only a few players (at best) on their current roster are fantasy-liable, at least at the moment. That is, of course, outside of Herbert. Because of his arm, talent, and weapons, Herbert was vital to many people's fantasy teams. However, that has changed heading into this new season, which is why PFF ranked Herbert at the QB15 and No. 107 overall.
Quarterbacks ahead of Herbert are rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, Kirk Cousins, Jordan Love, and Anthony Richardson, to name a few.
This doesn't mean these quarterbacks are better than Herbert, but it does mean their respective offenses will revolve around the quarterback. The Chargers' offense won't do that. Head coach Jim Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman want to run the ball and dominate the trenches. That is the style they believe in and thrive off of. The quarterback does their thing in their offense, but he certainly isn't the offense's focal point.
If all pans out, the Chargers' running backs, like Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins, could be great options for Fantasy Football. Herbert will do his best to help take the Chargers to the next level, but he certainly won't be an effective Fantasy Football player like we've seen in the past.
