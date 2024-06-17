Chargers News: Jesse Minter Wants to 'Build' on Play of Current Pro Bowl Defenders
New Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter takes over that ranked fifth-last in the NFL in total yards allowed in 2023. While the Bolts' defense struggled overall in 2023, they do have some strong components, starting with Pro Bowlers Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack.
Minter plans on building the Bolts' defense and pass-rushing around Bosa and Mack, which the team has done by signing Bud Dupree. They also have another emerging pass rusher in second-year Charger Tuli Tuipulotu, who had a breakout year as a rookie in 2023.
"We want to build on them," Minter told reporters. "They are strengths of our defense, let them affect the game, do things that they do really well and try to let them have the best years that they've had and thrive in our defense."
It's hard not to build around Mack and Bosa, who are widely considered two of the best pass rushers in the NFL. Mack is coming off a career-high 17-sack season and was previously a Defensive Player of the Year. Bosa has dealt with injuries as of late, but can consistently put up double-digit sacks when healthy.
"It's exciting when you got those two out there," Minter added. "Certainly, no disrespect to the other players that we have, but when you have a guy like Joey Bosa and a guy like Khalil Mack … when you're working with that caliber of player, I think how we want to operate is that we want to accentuate our strengths."
Between Bosa, Mack, Tuipulotu, Dupree, safety Derwin James, and Minter himself as DC, the Chargers should be on their way to a much better season defensively than they've put up the last few seasons. If the defense can live up to its potential, it will go a long way to helping the Bolts contend.
