Chargers News: Joey Bosa Explains Decision to Take Pay Cut
Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa opted to take a pay cut to stay with the Bolts this offseason. Both Bosa and fellow edge rusher Khalil Mack took the pay cuts, helping the team open up more cap space.
Both Bosa and Mack credited part wanting to win as part of the reason they stayed with the Chargers this year, a testament to the belief in the new regime after the Bolts finished last in the division as a five-win team in 2023.
"I want to win. I want to be on this team. I want another shot with the guys in this room, especially Khalil. That's what it was," Bosa told reporters Wednesday. "Winning football games is more important to me right now than making some extra money. I think we have a great opportunity here."
Mack echoed this sentiment while speaking with reporters as well, "Ultimately, year 11, trying to win and I know this is the best chance and the best team for it."
There certainly is a different tone with this building Chargers team, especially with players as proven as Mack and Bosa choosing to take less money for the chance to win. Mack also acknowledged that the hiring of Jim Harbaugh was certainly a factor.
With Harbaugh's track record, the Chargers could certainly make a quick turnaround into a winning team, especially since they are less than two years removed from their last playoff appearance.
Additionally, Mack taking a pay cut also helped Bosa make his decision as the two teammates want to play alongside each other.
"If a guy like Khalil, coming off a year with 17 sacks, can take that cut, it shows the kind of guy he is and the culture we have brewing here," Bosa added. "That's who I want to be with. It was a pretty easy decision."
