Chargers News: Pro Bowler Loves This Element of Jim Harbaugh Era in LA
Los Angeles Chargers superstar linebacker Khalil Mack will enter his third season in powder blue. Mack has established himself as one of the very best in his position and is coming off one of the best seasons in his career; however, it was all for nothing.
The Chargers were a disaster in 2023 despite Mack's brilliant play. Nonetheless, the 33-year-old still has plenty left in the tank, and he will look to show that to the football world, like how he's doing with the new coaching staff led by Jim Harbaugh.
Harbaugh will seek the best out of Mack and verse versa. The 60-year-old coach is making his mark thus far, and the All-Pro couldn't be happier. Harbaugh has been a revelation for the Bolts, and the players couldn't ask for anything more.
The difference between this new regime and the old one is night and day, and Mack couldn't help but point it out in a recent press conference. Alex Insdorf shared that Mack has noticed one big difference already through OTAs.
Mack has been on so many good teams, but he's never been on a Harbaugh team until now. Harbaugh teams are fierce, intense, and physical. They bring the fight to you and are well-coached and well-prepared.
The 2024 Chargers should be that team under Harbaugh. The Chargers can be many things this season; however, they won't be lacking in preparation and physicality.
It's a new era in Charger football, and Mack's job will be displaying that this fall.
