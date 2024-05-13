Chargers News: Jim Harbaugh Was Driving Force Behind Bud Dupree Landing in LA
The Los Angeles Chargers bolstered their pass rushing on Saturday. The Bolts signed free-agent pass rusher Bud Dupree to a two-year contract.
Dupree's contract includes a $6 million base salary with a max value of $10 million. The Chargers grabbed one of the better free-agent pass rushers in the league. The competition was fierce for Dupree as his two former teams, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Atlanta Falcons, were interested in the former Kentucky Wildcat. However, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh closed the deal on Dupree. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Harbaugh and the Chargers sold Dupree on the idea of playing alongside Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa.
The Chargers not only secured a top-notch pass-rusher in Dupree, but they also did so at a remarkably generous offer. Despite his age, Dupree's recent performance with the Falcons, where he recorded 6.5 sacks, 39 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, eight quarterback hits, and three passes defended, shows his potential. While he may not be the same player he was with the Steelers, the prospect of playing alongside Bosa and Mack could reinvigorate his game and significantly boost the Chargers' defense.
The Bolts were among the middle of the pack when it came to sack percentage, at 7.43 percent, which ranked 14th in the league. Assuming everyone is healthy, and Jesse Minter is leading the way, the Chargers should be much higher in that category in 2024.
Dupree, Bosa, and Mack could be a deadly trio. We'll see how it all pans out soon and if Harbaugh and Minter can squeeze out all that's left of the Georgia native.
