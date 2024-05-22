Chargers News: Khalil Mack Lined Up Against Bolts First-Round Pick During OTAs
The Los Angeles Chargers are currently dealing with organized team activities (OTAs), and while most of these activities are voluntary — the Bolts had two of their best veterans in the mix. Those two are edge rushers Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack.
Bosa and Mack were both part of trade conversations during the free agency period, but both ultimately remained with the team. Mack is coming off a 17-sack season and should return to the same form in the 2024 season.
Mack is also going to be needed to ensure that the offensive line gets the best practice possible against the best edge rushers. The Chargers might be following the age-old saying "Iron sharpens iron" this season.
Despite OTAs not being full speed or in pads, Mack lined up against newly acquired offensive lineman, Joe Alt. Eric Smith revealed the first observations from the first practice at OTAs and stated, "And while Monday's practice was obviously not in pads or at full speed, Mack did go up against Alt at times to give the rookie plenty of good looks as he adjusts to life in the NFL."
If there is one way to make the highest rated offensive lineman in the 2024 NFL Draft gets better, it's to line him up against one of the best edge rushers in the league. Granted, things are going to change when the pads come on, but at least Alt is getting a small taste of what Mack does to disrupt opposing offenses.
Mack and Alt should make each other better despite Alt being a rookie. He is a mountain of a man, and should do well in offering someone that Mack can learn to push around to get to Herbert.