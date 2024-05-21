Chargers News: Why Veteran Defensive Lineman Decided to Sign with Bolts as Free Agent
Newly-signed Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Poona Ford was reeled in to his fresh gig in part thanks to the location and the intrigue of playing for new head coach Jim Harbaugh, writes Omar Navarro of Chargers.com.
"For one, the weather," Ford said of the appeal. "And just you know, the opportunity to come and play with a good coach like Coach Harbaugh."
Ford has played 84 career games, starting 64, while with the Seattle Seahawks from 2018-22 and Buffalo Bills last year. He's logged 8.5 career sacks across those contests. The 5-foot-11, 310-pound vet initially went undrafted out of Texas, despite being voted the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year in 2017 while still in school.
Ford spoke at length about building quick chemistry with defensive line coach Mike Elston.
"I feel like it's been a good experience so far," Ford reflected. "Everybody has been welcoming with open arms. Everybody kind of has the same mindset. Everyone wants to win and that's what I want to do, too."
"Everybody is kind of young, hungry. Just putting our best foot forward, especially with a new coach," Ford offered. "I feel like the coach is doing a real good job, both him and our assistant coaches, of just getting us prepared and being able to do what we need to do."
Navarro notes that Ford and Morgan Fox are the two most seasoned members of the team's defensive line, with seven seasons under the belts apiece. Ford is adjusting to his new status as a veteran among these younger pieces.
"I mean, I feel like I don't really like it because I'm not a talkative person," Ford said. "But I feel like Morgan does a good job. That's his role, but I just kind of sit back and be quiet and chime in when I need to."
"Mostly on the field when we're doing our drills and stuff," Ford added. "I feel like I can chime in on that."
