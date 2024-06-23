Chargers News: Ladd McConkey Showed Off Impressive Footwork During Pro-Day
Video footage of Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey's Pro Day has resurfaced and gone viral as it showcased McConkey's impressive footwork. During these drills, McConkey showed off some absurdly quick foot movements, along with quick footwork during catch drills, which should pay off when he has to make double moves or juke out a receiver during the season.
McConkey's speed and footwork were two of the qualities that made him a strong receiving prospect in this year's draft. McConkey ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash, which was tied for the sixth fastest 40-time in this year's class at the NFL Combine.
He also recorded a 1.52-second 10-yard split at the combine, tied for the fourth-best 10-yard split. With these traits and the connection he's shown with Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert during OTAs, McConkey could carve out a significant role in the offense as a rookie.
Overall, it appears to have been a good week for McConkey. On top of his footwork impressing on social media, McConkey signed his rookie contract this week. He agreed to terms on a deal for four years and nearly $10 million.
The Georgia product was drafted No. 34 overall this season, after four seasons with the Bulldogs. The two-time College Football Playoff national champion caught a total of 119 passes for 1,687 yards and 14 touchdowns during his college career. In his final season, he played nine games and recorded 30 receptions for 478 yards and two touchdowns.
More Chargers:
Chargers News: Asante Samuel Jr. Reveals What He Worked On This Offseason
Chargers News: LA Offensive Lineman Listed Among Bottom Half Of NFL in New Ranking