Chargers News: LA Offensive Lineman Listed Among Bottom Half Of NFL in New Ranking
The Los Angeles Chargers' addition of new head coach Jim Harbaugh brought about a new sense of emphasis on the offensive line. Harbaugh-led teams typically build out strong play in the trenches, allowing the running game to dictate how the offense goes.
Within this, the Bolts have put together a stronger line for the season. They will be tasked with protecting star quarterback Justin Herbert and setting up running lanes for the backs on the team.
Los Angeles lost starting center Corey Linsley to retirement this offseason, leaving a hole in the middle of the line. They signed veteran Bradley Bozeman to take over the job but in a recent ranking of NFL centers, Bozeman came in a little flat.
Thomas Valentine of Pro Football Focus ranked Bozeman at No. 18 around the league entering the new season.
"Bozeman gave up eight sacks in 2023, the most among all NFL centers, and was released one year into a three-year extension with the Carolina Panthers, before winding up with the Chargers. Bozeman produced as a run-blocker, posting an acceptable 67.5 grade, and will likely fit in with Jim Harbaugh’s visions of running the ball more in Los Angeles."
If Bozeman can perform well, the Bolts' success could come in bunches. He will be the main piece of this line and will need to step up in a major way.
Luckily for him, the rest of the line has talent across it, giving him some real help. But Bozeman will need to show that he can impact the game up to the standards that the Chargers need him to, otherwise, he could be sent to the bench fairly quickly.
More Chargers: Could Chargers Pursue Trade for Star WR to Bolster Receiving Core?