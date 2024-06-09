Did Chargers Get Picked To Win AFC West In Way-Too-Early Division Prediction?
The Los Angeles Chargers are heading into the 2024 season ready to contend after re-constructing their team this offseason. Starting off with the hiring of general manager Joe Hortiz and College Football Playoff National Champion head coach Jim Harbaugh, the Chargers have put together a team with a clear identity and talent.
With the hiring of offensive coordinator Greg Roman and the additions of players like rookie offensive tackle Joe Alt, center Bradley Bozeman, tight ends Will Dissly and Hayden Hurst, and running backs Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins, the Chargers appear ready to feature an offense with a strong run game and physical offensive line play.
They've also given their defense a boost by bringing in defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, who led the best defense in college football a season ago.
Despite these additions and a revamped team, the Chargers are not the favorites to win their division and pull off the turnaround. Not even close, really. PFF has currently picked the Kansas City Chiefs to win the AFC West in 2024.
They are far from the only ones who will be picking the Chiefs, as anyone not picking the Chiefs to win the AFC West will be an outlier.
After all, the Chiefs are the team to beat in the entire NFL, not just the AFC West. Kansas City has dominated the NFL since Patrick Mahomes took over as quarterback, including winning three total Super Bowls and the last two Super Bowls. In addition to these Super Bowls, the Chiefs have owned the division. They've won the AFC West in nine straight seasons, the longest active streak in the NFL.
This Chargers group on paper is the best one the organization has fielded in several years. They do seem like they could contend for the playoffs, especially with Harbaugh as coach. However, they cannot earn the title as favorites for the division when the Chiefs are still in the picture and on their current reign of dominance.
For the Chargers to be seen as favorites, they'll have to prove it during the regular season first and overtake the Chiefs.
More Chargers:
Chargers News: Watch J.K. Dobbins Absolutely Obliterate His Trainer
Chargers News: Austin Ekeler's Commanders Move Motivated by LA Connection