Jim Harbaugh Happy Chargers 'Cleansed Their Souls' With Preseason Victory
The Los Angeles Chargers ended the preseason on a high note with a 26-19 win over the Dallas Cowboys. Bolts head coach Jim Harbaugh believed the team "cleansed their souls" by way of playing good football in the preseason finale.
"It was exciting. I thought our guys did a great job," Harbaugh said via the team's transcript. "Just a lot on people's minds at this time of the year, third preseason game, everybody playing for something individually and for their unit, their team.
"I just wanted to see guys clear their minds, cleanse their souls, just going out, playing free, playing fast, putting their best foot forward," Harbaugh added. "I thought our guys really did that. I thought it was that way both sides of the ball. It was good football."
The Chargers certainly played at a high level in Dallas, an effort that fans hope is carried on into the regular season.
Tony Jefferson, Junior Colson, Derius Davis and Simi Fehoko were four standout players for the Chargers on Saturday.
Jefferson put up crazy numbers for the Bolts. He finished the game with 14 total tackles, two interceptions, a forced fumble and a sack.
Colson made his preseason debut against the Cowboys. The rookie linebacker underwent an appendectomy before training camp which caused him to miss the first two games of the preseason.
Colson started Saturday's matchup at linebacker and played the first few series for the unit. The third-round pick also played on special teams.
Harbaugh shared that he was limited in his time on the field, but the Chargers head coach certainly has high hopes for the rookie. Colson played under Harbaugh and Bolts defensive coordinator Jesse Minter at Michigan.
Davis made splash the first play of the game for Los Angeles. The receiver sped 70 yards down the field to the end zone that set the tone for the rest of the matchup.
In 2023, Davis led the league in punt return average with 16 yards as a rookie.
Second string quarterback Easton Stick connected with Simi Fehoko on a go ball that led to a 78-yard touchdown.
Following his electric play in the first half of the game, Fehoko didn't see any time on the field in the second half of the game.
All four players put on their best performances ahead of the roster cuts on Tuesday afternoon. It's evident that Harbaugh was impressed with each of them, which may hint toward their future with the team.