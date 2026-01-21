Mike McDaniel to Join Jim Harbaugh As Chargers’ New Offensive Coordinator

Mike McDaniel’s job search is seemingly over. On Tuesday night, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the former Dolphins head coach is set to become the Chargers’ new offensive coordinator. The two sides will have dinner on Tuesday night and will likely make things official.

This news come shortly after McDaniel informed the Browns and other teams, according to Schefter, that he would be dropping out of the running for their head coaching positions. He appeared as a candidate for the Ravens and Raiders head coaching jobs, too. The Buccaneers and the Eagles showed interest in McDaniel for their OC positions as well, ESPN’s Jeff Darlington reported.

McDaniel will be replacing Greg Roman to become Jim Harbaugh’s offensive coordinator in Los Angeles. Harbaugh had only ever worked with Roman as offensive coordinator during his NFL head coaching career with the 49ers and now the Chargers.

McDaniel will go from working with the No. 5 pick in the 2020 NFL draft, Tua Tagovailoa, at quarterback to working with the No. 6 pick, Justin Herbert.

This won’t be McDaniel’s first time serving as an NFL offensive coordinator. He was the 49ers’ OC in 2021 before landing the Dolphins head coaching job in ’22. He was fired by Miami after the ‘25 season.

