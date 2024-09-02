Stats Show Chargers' Justin Herbert Has Been Best in NFL Under Pressure
Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert has the best passer rating under pressure out of any NFL quarterback since 2020.
Throughout his four seasons in the NFL, Herbert has maintained an average passer rating of 95.7, according to Stat Muse.
Despite having a rough 2023 campaign and missing the final four games of the season due to injury, Herbert had a 68.9 passing grade under pressure. Herbert's grade ranked third in the NFL, behind Dak Prescott and Lamar Jackson.
Last season, Herbert threw for 3,134 yards and 20 touchdowns in 13 games. The franchise quarterback added 228 rushing yards and three scores on the ground. His talent kept the Bolts offense afloat as injuries hampered the unit.
In his rookie season, Herbert won Offensive Rookie of the Year. He led the NFL in passing yards under pressure (1,113), passing touchdowns under pressure (nine), and finishing with the third-most completions under pressure (81).
Herbert was the first player in NFL history to have 30 touchdown passes in his first two seasons.
Although Herbert is a phenomenal quarterback, his stellar performances throughout his NFL career have been tainted by the lowly performance of the Chargers as a team.
Herbert is poised to shine this year under a new Chargers coaching staff. The starting quarterback has the right supporting cast to reach the playoffs this season.
Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh told the media on Thursday that nobody could replicate Herbert. The Oregon product is in a class of his own.
"The backup quarterbacks here with the Chargers behind Justin, it just hit me now … I've been watching this for months now, but we have got to coach them separately from Justin," Harbaugh began at the press conference on Thursday. "They can't try to replicate Justin and what he does in every way: the footwork that he takes, the reads that he makes, the throws that he attempts. He's un-replicable."
It's evident that Harbaugh knows he has a one-of-a-kind quarterback in Herbert.
"Bottom line … there's no other Justin Herbert, there's nobody that can do what he can do," Harbaugh added. "Nobody else is 6-foot-6, 240 pounds that could stand in the pocket with people draped on him and still throw a ball 40 yards down the field on a dime, as the young people call it. That's just him."
Chargers fans only have to wait a few more days until Herbert and company take the field.