Chargers offensive coordinator search tracker: Latest updates on Jim Harbaugh’s hunt

The Los Angeles Chargers and head coach Jim Harbaugh are on the hunt for a new offensive coordinator.

Harbaugh and the Chargers fired Greg Roman after another lackluster appearance in the playoffs. Now, the legendary coach will hire an offensive coordinator not named Greg Roman for the first time at the NFL level.

On paper, the Chargers want someone with fresh ideas to come in and modernize Justin Herbert’s offense. It’s largely about the postseason, where the star quarterback has struggled the most while the gameplan around him seems to fall flat.

"A head coach of the offense," Harbaugh told reporters this week."That person that teaches, installs, puts the players in the best position to be successful," Harbaugh said. "Ultimately scores points, No. 1."

From internal candidates to dream interest in the likes of Mike McDaniel, here’s a live-updating look at the Chargers and Harbaugh’s offensive coordinator search.

Chargers offensive coordinator search tracker updates

Chargers showing interest in Mike McDaniel for offensive coordinator

Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

According to a report, the Chargers have shown interest in Mike McDaniel for offensive coordinator.

McDaniel, recently fired by the Miami Dolphins, has been getting head-coaching interviews with a handful of other teams. But if those don’t work out, it’s hard to imagine a better short-term spot for at least one season than working with Herbert and his cast of weapons with the Chargers.

Chargers interview Shane Day for offensive coordinator

we’ve completed an interview with Shane Day for offensive coordinator pic.twitter.com/YCx8cd8n8f — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) January 16, 2026

Another in-house candidate, Shane Day has been Herbert’s quarterbacks coach since coming back with the Harbaugh era. He previously served in that role and as the passing game coordinator in 2021-2022.

Still viewed as a coordinator candidate, Day would be an interesting swerve that stays in Herbert’s comfort zone after Roman’s departure.

Chargers interview Marcus Brady for offensive coordinator

we’ve completed an interview with Marcus Brady for offensive coordinator pic.twitter.com/N81HvGiJsj — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) January 15, 2026

The Chargers wasted no time getting with in-house candidates about the role.

Marcus Brady, the Chargers’ passing game coordinator, has a brief history as a coordinator and is a Nick Sirianni understudy who has had interview requests from other teams as coordinator roles as recently as last year.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Mike McDaniel dream scenario possible as Chargers show interest in top OC candidate

Chargers unexpectedly lose a key part of coaching staff

Chargers waste no time with first coordinator interview after firing Greg Roman

Chargers' impressive 2025 rookie class ranked among Top 10 in NFL

Chargers roster moves sneak some hidden gems into the long-term plans