Chargers fans were terrified Justin Herbert appeared in Madison Beer’s new video

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has been more outgoing in the last year than fans have ever seen him since he entered the NFL back in 2020.

Thank international star musician Madison Beer.

Things almost just took another wild step, though, with Beer releasing a new music video for her song called “bad enough.” In it, a Beauty and the Beast-styled man chases Beer down a street.

And Chargers fans and the NFL community as a whole couldn’t help but wonder if the tall guy in the monster getup might just be Herbert.

Luckily (or not so luckily, perhaps), the actor in the video co-starring with Beer is Austin Minard.

RELATED: Chargers to give coordinator interview to underrated McVay, Vrabel understudy

Even so, the theory from fans was outright hilarious. Herbert and the Chargers had just fizzled out of the playoffs again, so the idea that he was out and about shooting a music video around that time is just downright funny.

After years of his very secretive persona, the idea of Herbert shooting a music video at all borders on outrageous. And yet…there’s plenty of time for him to make it happen, provided things keep going this direction for him off the field.

RELATED: The Chargers just got one step closer to losing Jesse Minter

Herbert and Beer’s very public romance has captured the attention of NFL audiences and well beyond for a while now. This has included courtside appearances at major sporting events and a high rate of unexpected public appearances captured by random onlookers or otherwise.

If nothing else, this could be a fun sign of things to come for Chargers fans this offseason. While the serious stuff will focus on the offensive coordinator search and how the team plans to address the draft and free agency, there will always be the chance Herbert randomly pops up.

Here's a quick rundown of some reactions that speculated on Herbert co-starring in a music video.

NFL world speculates on Justin Herbert in Madison Beer music video

Is this Justin Herbert chasing Madison Beer? 😭



pic.twitter.com/6yBAxbW9RN — Polymarket Football (@PolymarketBlitz) January 19, 2026

That’s how he need to start chasing playoff wins — 🐊💚❇️📗🦠🚛🥝🍃🦚🧤 (@wagster762) January 19, 2026

That would be hilarious #if that was him — RollsOfSushi (@Rolls_Of_Sushi) January 19, 2026

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers boldly predicted to 'blow their free agency budget' on one player

Chargers player throws surprising take on Bills vs. Broncos playoff controversy

Chargers in danger of losing top coaching hire option after Falcons news

Former Chargers player's meltdown swings playoff game in Bills vs. Broncos