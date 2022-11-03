Chargers Sign K Cameron Dicker to Practice Squad in Wake of Injury to K Taylor Bertolet

COSTA MESA – The Chargers signed kicker Cameron Dicker to the practice squad and placed kicker Taylor Bertolet on the practice squad injured list, the team announced Thursday.

Bertolet injured his quad during Wednesday's practice, prompting the team to sign another kicking option ahead of the Week 9 game against the Falcons. Bertolet was a member of the practice squad, but has been elevated ahead of game days to handle the kicking duties in place of Dustin Hopkins, who's been dealing with a hamstring injury the last three weeks.

“Week-to-week, but going well," Chargers coach Brandon Staley said earlier this week of Hopkins' recovery process. "Made good progress over the bye and, I think, getting closer to a return to practice.”

As Hopkins and Bertolet work through injuries, the Chargers will now rely on their third kicker this season in handing things over to Dicker, who'll be elevated from the practice squad prior to Sunday's contest Atlanta.

Dicker is young in his NFL career, but was highly regarded coming out of college. At the University of Texas, Dicker made 60-of-79 field goals and 206-of-210 extra point attempts.

He went on to earn First-Team All-Big 12 honors in his final season at Texas and was twice named a Second-Team All-Big 12 selection during the 2018 and 2020 season.

Following his decorated college career, Dicker signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent. After stops with the Rams and later with the Ravens, Dicker appeared in his first NFL game with the Eagles in Week 5, going 2-for-2 on field goals and 2-for-2 on extra point attempts.

