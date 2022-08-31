RB Sony Michel to Visit With Chargers Following Release From Dolphins

COSTA MESA – The Chargers have looked to bolster their running back depth for some time now. And more help could be on the way shortly.

Following his surprising release from the Miami Dolphins, running back Sony Michel is flying in to visit with the Chargers on Wednesday for a visit, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Michel spent last season as a member of the Rams' Super Bowl LVI winning team. He played in all 17 games last season, making seven starts, while averaging over four yards per carry and found the end zone five times.

From Week 13 to Week 16 last season – Michel's hottest stretch of the year – he averaged 106 yards per game across that span. While Michel looks to be more of a compliment than anything if he joins the Chargers, he's proven to be capable of taking a large volume of touches if need be.

The Chargers' current situation at running back includes Austin Ekeler, the unquestioned starter who's coming off a 20-touchdown campaign from a season ago, paired with backups Joshua Kelley, Isaiah Spiller and Larry Roundtree.

Kelley has looked stellar throughout the preseason, adding weight to his frame with a stronger build. Spiller has showed intriguing signs of what he brings to the table, but has missed time the last week with an ankle injury. He returned to practice on Tuesday, partaking in individual drills. Meanwhile, Rountree has had moments in training camp, looking like a serviceable option, but in preseason play, his efforts looked quite similar to last season, not having much burst for big-play runs.

The addition of Michel would elevate the running back room in both productivity and experience. He's been a part of two Super Bowl-winning teams throughout his first four seasons, bringing in a championship pedigree to a Chargers' squad who carries with them lofty aspirations in what they're aiming to achieve this season.

