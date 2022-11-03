Chargers at Falcons Week 9 Injury Report: Thursday

COSTA MESA – The Chargers had a few changes to Thursday's injury report. Tight end Donald Parham Jr. was downgraded to a non-participant with a hamstring injury after practicing in full yesterday. Running back Austin Ekeler (abdomen) and G/T Brenden Jamies (quad) were new additions to the injury report, practicing in a limited capacity. Linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (groin) was also newly added, but was a non-participant.

Wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) didn’t practice for the second consecutive day after saying Wednesday that he suffered a setback while training during the bye week.

The Falcons injury report nearly remained the same with the lone exception of one new add, featuring offensive lineman Chuma Edoga (not injury related - personal matter).

Chargers injury report

Did not practice:

WR Keenan Allen (hamstring)

K Dustin Hopkins (hamstring)

LB Amen Ogbongbemiga (groin)

TE Donald Parham Jr. (hamstring)

OLB Chris Rumph (knee)

DL Jerry Tillery (back)

WR Mike Williams (ankle)

Limited:

RB Austin Ekeler (abdomen)

G/T Brenden Jamies (quad)

Full:

WR Joshua Palmer (concussion)

Falcons injury report

Did not practice:

OL Chuma Edoga (not injury related - personal matter)

CB A.J Terrell (hamstring)

G Elijah Wilkinson (knee)

Full:

S Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion)

*Get your Chargers tickets from SI Tickets by clicking here

Read more from Charger Report:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.