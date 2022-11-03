Chargers WR Joshua Palmer Expects to Return vs. Falcons Following Absence From Concussion

COSTA MESA – Chargers wide receiver Joshua Palmer suffered a concussion in Week 6 against the Broncos, sidelining him for the following game just ahead of the team's bye week.

In returning back off the bye, Palmer has cleared concussion protocol and returned to practice. As documented via the injury report from Wednesday and Thursday, Palmer has been a full participant each day.

With Keenan Allen continuing to battle through a lingering hamstring injury and Mike Williams dealing with a high ankle sprain, Palmer would be the next man up to serve as the team's top wide receiver against the Falcons on Sunday assuming Allen and Williams are sidelined as expected.

“I think all of those guys have to be ready," offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said of the wide receiver group if Allen does in fact miss Sunday's game. "We’ll see what happens on game day, but like I said before, I think there is enough there to be successful."

On Wednesday, Chargers coach Brandon Staley was reluctant to say whether or not Palmer would play in spite of him coming off a concussion. However, Palmer, in the locker room ahead of Thursday's practice, said he feels good after the week off and is going to play this week against the Falcons.

Palmer said he spent the bye week resting and catching up on sleep, trying to get well after suffering his second concussion in two months.

He now figures to be the primary focal point in sparking the passing attack this week with others such as DeAndre Carter, Jason Moore Jr. and Michael Bandy filling the void of those injured.

"We have the guys to do it," Palmer said. "We're capable of doing it. We have to stop making the small mistakes and pay attention to the small details and doing it more consistently."

"I think everyone who is out there practicing has to be ready," Lombardi said. "Even if you are the last guy on the practice squad, you have to be ingesting the game plan and be ready. Five guys could come up sick on game day, so I think everyone always has to have that mindset to be ready to go.”

The Chargers have Joe Reed, John Hightower and Keelan Doss as wide receiver options on the practice squad who could be called up prior to game day.

As injuries have piled up, most notably at wide receiver, the Chargers opted to not make a move ahead of the NFL trade deadline. Chargers coaches have voiced their confidence in the receiver group they currently have in place, moving forward with those core players as the team looks to navigate the final 10 games left on their schedule and perhaps get into the playoffs.

"I do think that we have enough talent to be better," Lombardi said. "It’s just everyone coming together, working a little harder and being a little better.”

The Chargers will look to get back into the win column on Sunday against the Falcons, having dropped their last game to the Seahawks after rattling off three consecutive wins from early to mid October.

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report.