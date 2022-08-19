Skip to main content

Chargers QB Justin Herbert Working Towards Adding a New Layer to His Game With the Help From C Corey Linsley

Justin Herbert is looking to improve a new element of his game with the assistance from Corey Linsley.

COSTA MESA – Justin Herbert is about as polished as they come for a third-year quarterback. Yet, his work ethic to continue improving as he looks to push the Chargers into the postseason for the first time since 2018, is undoubtedly one of his top characteristics.

Herbert shared at the start of OTAs that he spent the offseason focusing on cleaning up his footwork. Throughout training camp, he's regularly stayed after practice to get in more throws.

But aside from what Herbert has been working to enhance physically, he's also incorporating more of the mental side of the game into his arsenal.

Herbert is developing a stronger variance in which he uses his cadence during pre-snap. He believes it's another added layer to his game that will offer the team an upper hand.

"He’s changing up the cadences a little bit, so that’s one way to see that he’s being more comfortable," Keenan Allen said of Herbert. "Just taking advantage of everything. You see him. He stays like an hour-and-a-half after practice just throwing balls. It’s crazy.”

Herbert credits Corey Linsley for assisting him with his cadence. Linsley, who's entering his second season as Herbert's center, spent seven years in Green Bay with Aaron Rogers. As a member of the Packers, Linsley and Rodgers' cadence communication became a staple in the NFL for getting defenders to jump offsides.

“I think it is really important for a quarterback because it’s another level of the game that you can kind of take advantage of the defense," Herbert said on the importance of having a good cadence. "Having Corey, especially where he’s from and all of the things that they did over there, he’s got a great feel for it. He’s been on me about that and the offensive line. They love that when they get a jump on the defense, or maybe those guys are jumping offsides. Any free play that we can get, I think it’s a huge help for our offense.”

While it will serve as a benefit to the Chargers if they're able to accumulate free plays when defensive players jump across the line of scrimmage before the ball is snapped, it's also critical that the Chargers offense doesn't fall for Herbert's hard count.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Aug 18, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws the ball as center Corey Linsley (63) and guard Zion Johnson (77) defend during joint practice against the Dallas Cowboys at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Photos: Shots From Chargers' Two-Day Joint Practice With Cowboys

Aug 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers players huddle during training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers Training Camp Observations: Run Defense Looks Strong vs. Cowboys, Justin Herbert's Time Spent After Practice and Other Notes From Day 16

Aug 17, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; A general overall view of the line of scrimmage as players wear Guardian helmet caps as Los Angeles Chargers center Will Clapp (76) snaps the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during joint practice at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers Training Camp Observations: Offensive Line Gets Tested vs. Cowboys in Joint Practice, Derwin James' Historic Contract and Other Notes From Day 15

Allen said for receivers there's not much that changes. They're looking for the ball to be snapped before beginning their route. He also stated that some of the veterans, such as himself and Mike Williams, have some level of familiarity with the cadence changing because Philip Rivers played with the snap count often.

For Herbert, there's not just one way of improving this part of his game. It's a combination of watching other signal-callers across the league and learning from Linsley's experience.

“It’s probably a little bit of both," Herbert said when questioned if he can watch tape on changing cadences or if he listens to Linsley about examples. "I think Corey has got a great feel for that, and so we’ve picked up a lot of the cadences that they used over in Green Bay.

"But at the same time, maybe watching the TV copies of the Green Bay games and watching Aaron Rodgers, seeing all of the different cadences that he has so that we’re able to pick up on some of those.”

Herbert finished last year with the second-most passing yards (5,014) and the third-most passing touchdowns (38). If he's able to net additional free plays by changing his cadence, the offense could take another step forward in Herbert's third season. 

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

Aug 18, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws the ball as center Corey Linsley (63) and guard Zion Johnson (77) defend during joint practice against the Dallas Cowboys at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Photos: Shots From Chargers' Two-Day Joint Practice With Cowboys

By Nicholas Cothrel
Aug 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers players huddle during training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers Training Camp Observations: Run Defense Looks Strong vs. Cowboys, Justin Herbert's Time Spent After Practice and Other Notes From Day 16

By Nicholas Cothrel
Aug 17, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; A general overall view of the line of scrimmage as players wear Guardian helmet caps as Los Angeles Chargers center Will Clapp (76) snaps the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during joint practice at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers Training Camp Observations: Offensive Line Gets Tested vs. Cowboys in Joint Practice, Derwin James' Historic Contract and Other Notes From Day 15

By Nicholas Cothrel
Aug 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers receivers Keenan Allen (13), Joe Reed (12), Maurice Ffrench (80) and Jason Moore Jr. (11) participate in drills during training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers and Cowboys Joint Practice Preview: What Players, Coaches are Aiming to Achieve Over the Next Two Days

By Nicholas Cothrel
Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3) catches the ball during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers Sign S Derwin James to Record-Breaking Contract Extension

By Nicholas Cothrel
Jun 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3) during organized team activities at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers Not Showing Signs of Worry Despite Derwin James' Contract Hold-In Lingering

By Nicholas Cothrel
Jun 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Michael Davis (43) during organized team activities at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers CB Michael Davis Continues to Stack Quality Days in Training Camp

By Nicholas Cothrel
Jun 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kyle Van Noy (8) and coach Brandon Staley during organized team activities at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers Training Camp Observations: Standout Plays From 11-on-11s, Kyle Van Noy Having Something to Prove and Other Notes From Day 14

By Nicholas Cothrel