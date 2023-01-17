Chargers Sign 12 Players to Reserve/Future Contracts

The Chargers locked in a handful of players for next season on future deals.

With the Chargers' 2022 season coming to a close Saturday night in Jacksonville, they've already turned the page to next year.

The Chargers are no longer restricted to just 53 players on their roster, as they can build back up to as many as 90, the total they'll carry at the start of training camp.

Once a team is eliminated from the postseason, they can sign players to future deals, which adds them to the roster through the spring and summer.

As a result, the Chargers signed 12 players to reserve/future contracts, the team announced Tuesday.

Reserve/future contracts:

T Zack Bailey

WR Keelan Doss

WR John Hightower

CB Michael Jacquet

TE Hunter Kampmoyer

OLB Carlo Kemp

LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams

DL David Moa

G/T Austen Pleasants

RB Larry Rountree III

OLB Ty Shelby

DB Mark Webb Jr.

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.