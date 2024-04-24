Chargers News: Odds Shift On Favorites To Be Drafted With LA's No. 5 Pick
Considering that the Los Angeles Chargers have the No. 5 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, a surprising player has the best odds to be taken with that pick on Thursday.
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy has the best chance at being drafted fifth overall, with +240 odds. This likely means the sportsbook anticipates the Chargers would be trading the pick since they do not need a quarterback as they already have a proven passer in J.J. McCarthy. There are multiple teams reportedly interested in drafting McCarthy, so it's certainly possible they could make a deal with the Chargers if the Bolts are interested.
The other players with the top odds to get drafted fifth overall are Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (+250), LSU WR Malik Nabers (+260), Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt (+425) and North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye (+1400).
It's unsurprising to see Harrison, Nabers and Alt rank so highly, as these are considered three of the best non-quarterbacks in the draft. In addition, they all are positions of need for the Chargers which makes them very viable candidates for the pick. There is a substantial difference in the odds between Harrison and Nabers to Alt, showing that the oddsmakers are leaning toward the Chargers taking a wide receiver over an offensive lineman. This makes sense since the Chargers are in desperate need of receiving talent, but there's always possibility that they prefer another player or position.
If the Chargers do stay put at No. 5 and take any one of those three players, they will have made a successful pick on draft day. Each of the three are not just considered safe picks, but players with high ceilings. Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz has indicated that the team's strategy is to take the best player available, and all three could fit that mold.
