Chargers News: Running Back Unpacks Reunion With Greg Roman
The Los Angeles Chargers brought in another former Baltimore Raven when they signed J.K. Dobbins to a one-year deal earlier this month. The deal reunites Dobbins with former Ravens and current Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman, Gus Edwards, and tight end Hayden Hurst.
Dobbins noted that he is 'excited' to be back in Roman's offense, which he last played in during the 2022 season. "I am excited. He does a lot of great things," Dobbins told reporters. "He's a great person and we have a great relationship. It's going to be a fun year, we're going to do a lot of great things, so I can't wait."
Dobbins is also confident about the offense's potential heading into both his and Roman's first year working with the Los Angeles Chargers. The offense is expected to take on a run-first identity, which will surely give Dobbins plenty of opportunities on the field.
"It's fun to play in his offense, and I think he does have some good things in the pass game too, but he sticks with the run and that's the identity," Dobbins said. "You want an offense that has an identity ... his offense has that. The guys he puts in there complements that identity."
A Greg Roman offense is a great one to be in for a running back. Roman has always prioritized the run game in his offenses, which is especially beneficial for his running backs given that much of the NFL operates as a pass-first league. Roman's offenses with the Ravens always ranked in the top five of the NFL. If Dobbins can stay healthy for the first time since his rookie season, he'll have the potential to put in a big season with Roman and the Bolts.
