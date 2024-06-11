Chiefs DE BJ Thompson Out of Hospital After Frightening Medical Episode
After a health scare during a Kansas City Chiefs special teams meeting, Chiefs defensive end BJ Thompson appears to be on the road to recovery.
Thompson was released from the hospital Monday night, according to a statement from his agent Chris Turnage to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
"The family thanks everyone for their prayers and wants to especially thank the Chiefs medical and training staff for their rapid response and professionalism throughout this situation," Turnage said.
Thompson, 27, entered cardiac arrest and had a seizure during a team meeting last Thursday. After being administered CPR at the scene, hospitalized and sedated, Kansas City said that Thompson woke up Friday.
The second-year defensive end and 2023 fifth-round pick out of Stephen F. Austin recorded two tackles in one game last season.
The defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs are scheduled to open their season on Sept. 5 against the Baltimore Ravens.