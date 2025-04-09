2025 NFL Draft: Kiper's New Chiefs Prediction
Kiper is back! On Tuesday, ESPN Draft analyst Mel Kiper released his "Mock Draft 2.0." A full two-round mock draft, equipped with many interesting picks. Knowing that the Kansas City Chiefs are in need of a left tackle (and fast), Kiper noted that drafting Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons would be in the Chiefs' best interests for round one of the 2025 NFL Draft.
31. Kansas City Chiefs- Mel Kiper
Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
"If Simmons didn't injure his knee last October, we might not be having this conversation -- because his projection might be closer to the top 10. He has really good footwork and power, and he gave up just one sack over 19 career starts at left tackle. Heck, he hadn't given up a single pressure in six games before the injury last season. That's the kind of pass protection the Chiefs need.
"Kansas City tried Wanya Morris and Kingsley Suamataia at left tackle, but neither held up well. It kicked guard Joe Thuney outside, but he's in Chicago now. The Chiefs have to find a legitimate answer, and while they signed Jaylon Moore to be that, it's no sure thing. He was a backup in San Francisco."
With a surprising set of picks in round two, the Chiefs decide to get some extra ground support. Many will argue that the Chiefs should also focus on the defensive line, as no one is playing alongside Chris Jones at defensive tackle. However, within the volatility in the Chiefs' running back room it might not be a bad idea to grab another talented half-back.
63. Kansas City Chiefs- Mel Kiper
Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa
"Isiah Pacheco was out for most of the season (leg), and Kareem Hunt was signed off the street as a replacement. Still, we can't ignore the Chiefs' 4.0 yards per carry last season, which ranked 29th in the NFL. No team had fewer runs for at least 10 yards (33). Kansas City re-signed Hunt and brought in Elijah Mitchell to back up Pacheco, but Johnson could entirely revitalize this run game. He ran for 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns last season."
It'll be exciting to see what the Chiefs end up with!
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.