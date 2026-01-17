How Chiefs, Mahomes Are Navigating Critical Offseason

The Kansas City Chiefs experienced a fall from grace this season, failing to reach the playoffs while finishing with a 6-11 record and in third place in the AFC West. To make matters worse, quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a torn ACL in Week 15 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

On Thursday , Mahomes spoke with the media for the first time since his injury, revealing the rehab process and his goal for his return to the field.

What Mahomes Said

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) walks to the huddle from the sideline during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

“I mean, obviously, I think the long term, I want to be ready for Week 1. The doctor said that I could be, but I can't predict what's going to happen throughout the process," Mahomes said. "But that's my goal. And so, I'll try to prepare myself to be ready to play in that Week 1 and have no restrictions. You want to be out there healthy and giving us the best chance to win.”

While that is an optimistic perspective, the reality is, the timing of when this injury occurred puts this aspiration in serious question. You are never going to doubt Mahomes and his determined mindset, but sometimes the body does not cooperate with the player. Considering the circumstances of this situation, Kansas City and the 30-year-old quarterback need to temper their expectations.

Chiefs and Mahomes Need to Be Cautious

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with head coach Andy Reid during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Suffering this injury late in the season provides significant hurdles for returning to the field in the opening week of the following season. While Mahomes' mindset is an elite aspect in how he attacks the rehab process, pushing himself for Week 1 of the 2026 season could be a dangerous proposition.

Green Bay Packers' star pass rusher Micah Parsons, who was acquired from the Dallas Cowboys this past offseason, sustained the same injury on the same day as Mahomes.

While speaking with the media earlier this week, the 26-year-old pass rusher provided an update on rehab and when he expects to return for the Packers.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is attended to by team medical staff following an injury during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, second from right, stands on the sideline Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

"There's a timing standpoint they want. But I don't think I'll be on IR, I'll say that, to start the season," Parson said. "I think lofty, I'd be saying Week 1. But realistically, probably like Week 3 or Week 4. Just to make sure and just getting back into football, just practicing hard and getting ready to sustain taking my body through what I go through."

That is the same approach Kansas City and the three-time Super Bowl MVP need to take with this injury. There is no reason to rush back and risk further injury. Players who come back from an ACL tear tend to be hesitant on that leg and squeamish when other players come near. Not saying Mahomes would necessarily be anxious, but it is not an injury worth rushing back from if not 100 percent ready.