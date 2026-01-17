Face Familiar to Chiefs Looking to Repeat Magic With Bills
In this story:
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Sean Payton is 30-12 since 2017 against bald head coaches, including Andy Reid and Sean McDermott.
That’s just one of a number of intriguing numbers as Buffalo prepares to visit Denver in an AFC divisional playoff Saturday (3:30 p.m. CT, CBS). But none could be as impressive as this: Former Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman has a chance to win a sixth consecutive postseason game.
He’s 12-2 overall in his playoff games, all with the Chiefs, last losing in the 2021 AFC championship game. And the last time Hardman touched a football in a postseason game, he became a world champion for a third time.
“Oh, it's awesome,” Hardman said two years ago after catching the Super Bowl-winning touchdown in overtime. “I'm glad to be part of history, so you can't take away. I mean, I'm trying to figure out what's bigger than a walk-off in the Super Bowl, but I don't know yet.”
Dramatic walk-off win
With three seconds left in overtime, Patrick Mahomes found Hardman on a 3-yard touchdown pass in the flat, handing the Chiefs a 25-22 victory over San Francisco. The walk-off reception gave Kansas City the NFL’s first repeat Super Bowl titles since New England in 2003-04, when the Patriots beat Reid, McDermott, John Harbaugh and the Eagles.
Buffalo on Friday officially elevated Hardman from its practice squad, along with running back Frank Gore Jr. In addition, Buffalo activated defensive tackle Ed Oliver and Curtis Samuel from injured reserve.
Plenty of transactions since that Super Bowl catch
Hardman and Samuel are important reserves for the Bills, who this week placed three wide receivers on injured reserve (Gabe Davis, Tyrell Shavers and Joshua Palmer).
Since Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas, Hardman has been all over the league. After a knee injury landed him on injured reserve in December of 2024 and kept him from Super Bowl 59, Hardman signed a free-agent deal with the Packers.
Released in Green Bay’s final roster reduction, he spent the season’s first month on the Packers’ practice squad. Then, after two months out of football, he joined the Bills on a practice-squad contract, Nov. 11.
After several weeks on injured reserve with a calf injury, Hardman rejoined the team for one game in late December but was immediately released. He rejoined Buffalo’s practice squad Dec. 30.
In 14 postseason games, all with the Chiefs, Hardman has 288 yards and three touchdowns on 27 receptions, 13 carries for 105 yards and a touchdown, and an impressive 12.3-yard average on punt returns.
OnSI is your No. 1 one-stop shop, Chiefs Kingdom. News and analysis from your beloved team is ready 24/7. And don’t ever miss another story; register for our FREE newsletter – emailed with all the latest each day … SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SIFollow zaksgilbert