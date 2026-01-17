Face Familiar to Chiefs Looking to Repeat Magic With Bills

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Sean Payton is 30-12 since 2017 against bald head coaches, including Andy Reid and Sean McDermott.

That’s just one of a number of intriguing numbers as Buffalo prepares to visit Denver in an AFC divisional playoff Saturday (3:30 p.m. CT, CBS). But none could be as impressive as this: Former Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman has a chance to win a sixth consecutive postseason game.

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after throwing the winning touchdown to wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. (12) during overtime against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

He’s 12-2 overall in his playoff games, all with the Chiefs, last losing in the 2021 AFC championship game. And the last time Hardman touched a football in a postseason game, he became a world champion for a third time.

“Oh, it's awesome,” Hardman said two years ago after catching the Super Bowl-winning touchdown in overtime. “I'm glad to be part of history, so you can't take away. I mean, I'm trying to figure out what's bigger than a walk-off in the Super Bowl, but I don't know yet.”

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. (12) scores a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Dramatic walk-off win

With three seconds left in overtime, Patrick Mahomes found Hardman on a 3-yard touchdown pass in the flat, handing the Chiefs a 25-22 victory over San Francisco. The walk-off reception gave Kansas City the NFL’s first repeat Super Bowl titles since New England in 2003-04, when the Patriots beat Reid, McDermott, John Harbaugh and the Eagles.

Buffalo on Friday officially elevated Hardman from its practice squad, along with running back Frank Gore Jr. In addition, Buffalo activated defensive tackle Ed Oliver and Curtis Samuel from injured reserve.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mecole Hardman returns a punt during first half action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov 16, 2025 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Plenty of transactions since that Super Bowl catch

Hardman and Samuel are important reserves for the Bills, who this week placed three wide receivers on injured reserve (Gabe Davis, Tyrell Shavers and Joshua Palmer).

Since Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas, Hardman has been all over the league. After a knee injury landed him on injured reserve in December of 2024 and kept him from Super Bowl 59, Hardman signed a free-agent deal with the Packers.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Mecole Hardman (6) is roced out of bounds by Seattle Seahawks cornerback Keydrain Calligan (17) during their final preseason game on Saturday, August 23, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Released in Green Bay’s final roster reduction, he spent the season’s first month on the Packers’ practice squad. Then, after two months out of football, he joined the Bills on a practice-squad contract, Nov. 11.

After several weeks on injured reserve with a calf injury, Hardman rejoined the team for one game in late December but was immediately released. He rejoined Buffalo’s practice squad Dec. 30.

In 14 postseason games, all with the Chiefs, Hardman has 288 yards and three touchdowns on 27 receptions, 13 carries for 105 yards and a touchdown, and an impressive 12.3-yard average on punt returns.

