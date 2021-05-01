Chiefs Select IOL Trey Smith At No. 226 Overall in the 2021 NFL Draft

With the 226th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs selected Tennessee interior offensive lineman Trey Smith.

The Chiefs continued the offensive line renovation all the way through the draft as they take Smith with their final pick in the draft — barring a trade.

Scouting Report

The NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated took a look at Smith before the draft kicked off. Here's what they had to say about Smith.

A part of a struggling Volunteers program, former five-star Smith was one of the lone bright spots for the team when he was able to stay on the field. A massive human at 6-foot-5 and 331 pounds, Smith has boasted an NFL body since he first stepped foot on campus in Knoxville. He played some tackle as a sophomore, but make no mistake about it, Smith is a potentially dominant fixture on the interior. He uses every inch of his frame covering ground, showing off weall moving both laterally and to the second level. For a man 331 pounds, Smith is every bit the mauler in the run game that you would envision. There is no lack of raw power. The surprising part is just how fluid of an athlete he is for a man his size. Whether it is as a pass blocker or in the run game, Smith has zero issues redirecting with proper balance and flexibility. He is a sure bet on the field. The big questions for him will be his medicals. He has dealt with recurring blood-clot issues in his lungs, most notably shortening his season to seven games in 2018. How that will affect him both in the short and long term will be a major question. What isn’t a question is that this young man has first-round pick written all over him if he checks out medically. Smith is a potentially dominant force in the 2021 class, with all the talent to be the first interior lineman off the board.

Early Takeaway

This is one of the best picks Brett Veach made. Trey Smith is a tremendous talent at the interior of the offensive line. Veach has continued the offensive line overhaul and added Smith for some strong depth. He's a guy that has worked with offensive line guru Duke Manyweather and boasts a large frame. His talent deserves a higher selection but the biggest issue with Smith is his medicals. If he can stay healthy, Smith will be the Chiefs' right guard of the future and Patrick Mahomes will never have to worry about getting sacked again.