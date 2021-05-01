Chiefs Select Wide Receiver Cornell Powell At No. 181 Overall in the 2021 NFL Draft

With the 181st pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs selected Clemson wide receiver Cornell Powell.

Kansas City followed up their selections of Florida State EDGE Joshua Kaindoh and Duke tight end Noah Gray with Powell.

Scouting Report

Arrowhead Report's Jordan Foote took a look at Powell during his 100 players in 100 days series. Here's what Foote had to say about Powell.

Clemson's Cornell Powell brings NFL-ready size and strength to the next level. His frame could play well either out wide or in the slot and his physicality will help him a lot as a professional. Powell has reliable hands and good body control throughout the process, able to secure the ball at the catch point and come down with it consistently. Smooth is a good way to describe Powell as an athlete. His speed nor burst are elite, yet he remains a legitimate threat to pick up yards after the catch. He knows where he is at all times and chugs along at the same above-average pace throughout his rep. Powell has a definite floor as an impact player in the NFL due to his awareness and willingness to work hard both before and after the catch.

Early Takeaway

This is what we've been waiting for. Brett Veach and Co. knew a receiver that they liked would be there in the later rounds and they nabbed a steal in Cornell Powell. Playing with No. 1 overall draft pick Trevor Lawrence in college, Powell brings versatility to the wide receiver room that desperately needed a depth and talent infusion. Powell is an addition that could contribute from Day 1 on the outside. He's got good hands and will be a reliable target for Mahomes in the underneath game. While I don't expect this selection to take away snaps from Demarcus Robinson, I'm excited to see what he can do in Andy Reid's offense next season.