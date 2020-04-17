Arrowhead Report
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Draft

Clyde Edwards-Helaire is a perfect fit for Andy Reid's offense

Jordan Foote

Clyde Edwards-Helaire - RB, LSU

By the numbers:

5’7”, 207 pounds. 4.6 40-yard dash. 39.5-inch vertical jump.

215 carries for 1,414 yards, 55 receptions for 453 yards and 17 total touchdowns in 2019.

Positives:

Although he was a full-time starter for just one season, Clyde Edwards-Helaire made the most of his time at LSU. At 5’7”, he runs with a low center of gravity and is elite at keeping his balance and redirecting where he wants to go. Defenders lose him behind larger offensive linemen, which is a recipe for disaster when considering how shifty he is.

Edwards-Helaire doesn’t have great top-end speed, yet he still manages to be elusive. He has an uncanny ability to activate his burst out of nowhere and possesses very quick feet. He can cut on a dime and leave defenders grabbing at nothing but air. Quicker than fast is a perfect way to describe him.

Ball security is certainly one of Edwards-Helaire’s biggest strengths. He treats the ball like a prized possession. In the passing game, he can make plays out of the backfield and his agility makes him a nightmare to cover on routes when lined up as a receiver. Edwards-Helaire is also scheme-versatile, as he operated under LSU’s gap-heavy rushing attack but has the skills to transition to a zone philosophy at the next level. There isn’t much he can’t do.

Negatives:

Edwards-Helaire is a willing pass protector, but will often get knocked off his base due to having a small frame. His underwhelming performance at the combine supported what everyone saw on tape in regards to speed: Edwards-Helaire is capable of breaking off big plays, but he won’t win many foot races with defensive backs. Being the small guy is okay, but being the small guy without the ability to outrun the bigger guys is a potential concern.

How Edwards-Helaire fits with the Chiefs:

The Kansas City Chiefs would greatly benefit from adding Edwards-Helaire to an already-loaded offense. Not only is he a change-of-pace back with terrific balance and agility, but he has the potential to become one of the best receiving backs in the entire league. NFL spacing should do him a ton of good. Andy Reid would get more out of him than virtually any other offensive mind.

Final Thoughts:

Edwards-Helaire’s lack of size and poor combine testing should make him a second-round pick at best. While the Chiefs have other needs and may not want to use a selection on a running back so early, the idea of adding a true dual-threat to an Andy Reid backfield is enticing. If Edwards-Helaire is available at the end of the second round, Brett Veach should put some thought into making that happen.

Comments

Draft

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Chiefs and GM Brett Veach are prepared for the virtual NFL Draft

With the 2020 NFL Draft less than a week away, the NFL has taken precautions to secure the virtual process and make sure the event runs as smoothly as possible.

Tucker Franklin

Podcast: Bashaud Breeland is back, and so is a bad memory

In this edition of It's Always Sunny in Chiefs Kingdom, the guys talk about Bashaud Breeland's return to the Kansas City Chiefs and what it was like to see Patrick Mahomes limp off the field in Denver.

Taylor Witt

GM Brett Veach says time is on the Chiefs' side in contract discussions

When talking about the future contract extensions for Patrick Mahomes and potentially Chris Jones, Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach says Kansas City has plenty of time to work it out.

Tucker Franklin

Is Georgia RB D'Andre Swift worth the Chiefs' first-round pick?

Georgia running back D'Andre Swift may be a super-talented offensive weapon, but is he worth the Chiefs' first-round pick at #32 overall?

Jordan Foote

Can the Kansas City Chiefs afford to sign Chris Jones?

The biggest question of the Kansas City Chiefs' offseason: can KC afford to sign Chris Jones to a long-term deal? Well, the devil is in the details.

ConnerChristopherson

New Chiefs TE Ricky Seals-Jones prepared for high-octane KC offense

As the Kansas City Chiefs look to continue to grow their array of offensive weaponry, new tight end Ricky Seals-Jones has a chance to be a unique contributor for the Chiefs.

Tucker Franklin

by

Footballfan55

Ohio State CB Damon Arnette would be a low-risk pick for the Kansas City Chiefs

While he isn't even the most high-profile cornerback from his own team, Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette could become an immediate contributor for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jordan Foote

by

Footballfan55

Latest SI.com mock draft brings star power to the AFC West

Sports Illustrated's Jenny Vrentas has released her latest 2020 NFL Mock Draft, and it brings positional value to the Kansas City Chiefs and star power to the AFC West.

Joshua Brisco

by

Footballfan55

What matters more: defensive backs or pass-rushers?

After the 2018 season, the Kansas City Chiefs shook up their pass rush and their secondary. How did it pan out, and which unit deserves the focus going forward?

Sam Hays

High-risk, high-reward CB Noah Igbinoghene could fit with the Kansas City Chiefs

Auburn CB Noah Igbinoghene will likely need some time to develop in the NFL, but if the Kansas City Chiefs give him that time, he could become a force in the Chiefs' defense.

Jordan Foote

by

Footballfan55