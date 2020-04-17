Clyde Edwards-Helaire is a perfect fit for Andy Reid's offense

Clyde Edwards-Helaire - RB, LSU

By the numbers:

5’7”, 207 pounds. 4.6 40-yard dash. 39.5-inch vertical jump.

215 carries for 1,414 yards, 55 receptions for 453 yards and 17 total touchdowns in 2019.

Positives:

Although he was a full-time starter for just one season, Clyde Edwards-Helaire made the most of his time at LSU. At 5’7”, he runs with a low center of gravity and is elite at keeping his balance and redirecting where he wants to go. Defenders lose him behind larger offensive linemen, which is a recipe for disaster when considering how shifty he is.

Edwards-Helaire doesn’t have great top-end speed, yet he still manages to be elusive. He has an uncanny ability to activate his burst out of nowhere and possesses very quick feet. He can cut on a dime and leave defenders grabbing at nothing but air. Quicker than fast is a perfect way to describe him.

Ball security is certainly one of Edwards-Helaire’s biggest strengths. He treats the ball like a prized possession. In the passing game, he can make plays out of the backfield and his agility makes him a nightmare to cover on routes when lined up as a receiver. Edwards-Helaire is also scheme-versatile, as he operated under LSU’s gap-heavy rushing attack but has the skills to transition to a zone philosophy at the next level. There isn’t much he can’t do.

Negatives:

Edwards-Helaire is a willing pass protector, but will often get knocked off his base due to having a small frame. His underwhelming performance at the combine supported what everyone saw on tape in regards to speed: Edwards-Helaire is capable of breaking off big plays, but he won’t win many foot races with defensive backs. Being the small guy is okay, but being the small guy without the ability to outrun the bigger guys is a potential concern.

How Edwards-Helaire fits with the Chiefs:

The Kansas City Chiefs would greatly benefit from adding Edwards-Helaire to an already-loaded offense. Not only is he a change-of-pace back with terrific balance and agility, but he has the potential to become one of the best receiving backs in the entire league. NFL spacing should do him a ton of good. Andy Reid would get more out of him than virtually any other offensive mind.

Final Thoughts:

Edwards-Helaire’s lack of size and poor combine testing should make him a second-round pick at best. While the Chiefs have other needs and may not want to use a selection on a running back so early, the idea of adding a true dual-threat to an Andy Reid backfield is enticing. If Edwards-Helaire is available at the end of the second round, Brett Veach should put some thought into making that happen.