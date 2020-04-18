Arrowhead Report
Jonathan Taylor could be a workhorse RB for the Kansas City Chiefs

Jordan Foote

Jonathan Taylor - RB, Wisconsin

By the numbers:

5’10”, 226 pounds. 4.39 40-yard dash. 36-inch vertical jump.

320 carries for 2,003 yards, 26 receptions for 252 yards and 26 total touchdowns in 2019.

Positives:

Jonathan Taylor may be the best pure runner in this year’s draft. He has a unique blend of size, speed and vision that leads to him drawing some comparisons to Dallas Cowboys superstar Ezekiel Elliott. Taylor is patient, giving his blockers time to find their assignments in both zone and gap schemes. Once he gets past the line of scrimmage, the real show starts.

Taylor is a big-bodied back with the ability to blow by defenders with impressive burst and speed. He also maintains his balance quite well and is difficult to bring down. He has the build of a quality pass-protector and, while he may not completely be there yet, the foundation is there. The same can be said for Taylor as a receiving threat out of the backfield. To top it all off, Taylor is a very bright player and a great locker room influence.

Negatives:

Although Taylor was one of the best college running backs we’ve seen in the past several years, it came at a hefty cost. He enters the NFL with 926 carries on his resume, which is far more than many other prospects entering the draft. That isn't necessarily a red flag, but it could be an area of minor concern for general managers looking to find their starter for the next decade-or-so.

Taylor has shown signs of improving as a pass protector and receiver, but him actually doing so isn’t a foregone conclusion. It would have been nice to see Wisconsin utilize him more on passing downs. A more spaced-out NFL game may open up that potential. Speaking of potential, Taylor will have to take better care of the ball if he wants to reach his ceiling. His 18 fumbles in three seasons is worrisome, and NFL head coaches won’t allow that.

How Taylor fits with the Chiefs:

Taylor would be something the Kansas City Chiefs haven’t been used to. Players with his athletic ability, size and IQ all wrapped up into one package are hard to come by. He’d become a solid threat as a receiver in Andy Reid’s offense — and he probably wouldn’t have a choice. It’s hard to think about opponents stacking the box and giving Patrick Mahomes a better field to read without getting excited. Taylor would provide that.

Final Thoughts:

Taylor probably won’t be on the board anymore when the Chiefs pick in the second round. With that said, the team using its first-round pick on a running back would also be a questionable move. The fit with Reid has the potential to be good and Taylor is one heck of a player, but unless something unforeseen happens, a union between the two isn’t extremely likely.

For our other running back scouting reports on Arrowhead Report, click here for our review of LSU RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire and here for our review of Georgia RB D'Andre Swift.

Draft

