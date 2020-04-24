Arrowhead Report
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Draft

Kansas City Chiefs Draft LSU RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire with the 32nd overall pick in the NFL Draft

Joshua Brisco

With the 32nd pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs select LSU RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, adding another weapon to the Chiefs' offense.

Arrowhead Report's Jordan Foote breaks down the pick at 32:

Edwards-Helaire is a perfect fit in the Chiefs' offense and should make both Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes' lives a lot easier. His ability to do it all as a runner and a receiving threat out of the backfield is great. With that said, his poor combine performance may have allowed him to be available in the second round. The pick is a great fit, but considering the team's other needs, it may not have been the best use of the No. 32 pick.

Foote previously broke down Edwards-Helaire's fit in the Chiefs' offense, but didn't anticipate the move coming in the first round.

The Kansas City Chiefs would greatly benefit from adding Edwards-Helaire to an already-loaded offense. Not only is he a change-of-pace back with terrific balance and agility, but he has the potential to become one of the best receiving backs in the entire league. NFL spacing should do him a ton of good. Andy Reid would get more out of him than virtually any other offensive mind.

Edwards-Helaire’s lack of size and poor combine testing should make him a second-round pick at best. While the Chiefs have other needs and may not want to use a selection on a running back so early, the idea of adding a true dual-threat to an Andy Reid backfield is enticing. If Edwards-Helaire is available at the end of the second round, Brett Veach should put some thought into making that happen.

Here's the quick backstory on Edwards-Helaire by Arrowhead Report's Tucker Franklin:

Clyde Edwards-Helaire played in all 13 of the Tigers' games in his freshman season, playing mostly on special teams but rushed nine times for 31 yards. As a sophomore, Edwards-Helaire finished second on the team with 658 rushing yards and seven touchdowns with 11 receptions for 96 yards. Edwards-Helaire rushed for 145 yards in LSU's 36-16 victory over second-ranked Georgia that season.Last season, Edwards-Helaire was named LSU's starting running back and on the watchlists for the Maxwell and Paul Hornung Awards. The 5-foot-7, 209 pound back finished the regular season with 1,414 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on 215 carries, 453 receiving yards and a touchdown. He was a consensus first-team All-SEC selection at running back and was named second-team by the league's coaches as an all-purpose player. Edwards-Helaire was also the only SEC running back to be named a semifinalist for the Doak Walker Award.

Edwards had plenty of highlights at LSU, en route to a championship.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes seemed pleased with the pick, adding a running back to his already-explosive backfield.

For more coverage of the 2020 NFL Draft, click here for our Live Blog.

Comments

Draft

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Draft Live Blog: Kansas City Chiefs 2020 Draft Updates

The NFL Draft is finally here, and the Kansas City Chiefs will be looking to add their newest crop of players. Here on Arrowhead Report on SI.com, we'll keep you updated on everything happening in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Joshua Brisco

by

SI Draft Tracker

Los Angeles Chargers trade up for Kenneth Murray

After drafting Oregon QB Justin Herbert with the sixth overall pick, the Los Angeles Chargers have added a Kansas City Chiefs fan favorite, linebacker Kenneth Murray out of Oklahoma.

Joshua Brisco

Las Vegas Raiders select Ohio State CB Damon Arnette with 19th overall pick

In another first-round surprise, the Las Vegas Raiders select Ohio State CB Damon Arnette with the 19th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Joshua Brisco

Denver Broncos select Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy in the 2020 NFL Draft

With the 15th overall pick in the NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos select Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama.

Joshua Brisco

Las Vegas Raiders select Henry Ruggs with the 12th overall pick

In one of the biggest surprises in the first round of the NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders have selected WR Henry Ruggs with the 12th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Joshua Brisco

Los Angeles Chargers select Justin Herbert with the sixth pick in the NFL Draft

With the sixth pick in the NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Chargers select quarterback Justin Herbert out of Oregon.

Joshua Brisco

The Final Kansas City Chiefs 2020 NFL Mock Draft

The 2020 NFL Draft is finally here, and so is the final mock draft for the Kansas City Chiefs. Where does KC go throughout all five rounds? Find out here on Arrowhead Report on SI.com.

Jordan Foote

by

RayShank

Tackle in the first round? A case for long-term building for the Kansas City Chiefs

Why a recent Brett Veach quote might suggest the Chiefs are leaning towards a different draft strategy than many draft experts think.

ConnerChristopherson

Report: Kansas City Chiefs and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif agree to restructured deal

The Kansas City Chiefs have freed up cap space ahead of the draft by restructuring offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif's contract. LDT will remain a Chief in 2020.

Tucker D. Franklin

The Kansas City Chiefs' offense could benefit from drafting a top-shelf running back

As the draft is one day away, the Kansas City Chiefs could be adding another powerful weapon to their offense at the end of the first round.

Mark Van Sickle

by

Paulv_dj