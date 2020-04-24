Kansas City Chiefs Draft LSU RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire with the 32nd overall pick in the NFL Draft

With the 32nd pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs select LSU RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, adding another weapon to the Chiefs' offense.

Arrowhead Report's Jordan Foote breaks down the pick at 32:

Edwards-Helaire is a perfect fit in the Chiefs' offense and should make both Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes' lives a lot easier. His ability to do it all as a runner and a receiving threat out of the backfield is great. With that said, his poor combine performance may have allowed him to be available in the second round. The pick is a great fit, but considering the team's other needs, it may not have been the best use of the No. 32 pick.

Foote previously broke down Edwards-Helaire's fit in the Chiefs' offense, but didn't anticipate the move coming in the first round.

The Kansas City Chiefs would greatly benefit from adding Edwards-Helaire to an already-loaded offense. Not only is he a change-of-pace back with terrific balance and agility, but he has the potential to become one of the best receiving backs in the entire league. NFL spacing should do him a ton of good. Andy Reid would get more out of him than virtually any other offensive mind.

Edwards-Helaire’s lack of size and poor combine testing should make him a second-round pick at best. While the Chiefs have other needs and may not want to use a selection on a running back so early, the idea of adding a true dual-threat to an Andy Reid backfield is enticing. If Edwards-Helaire is available at the end of the second round, Brett Veach should put some thought into making that happen.

Here's the quick backstory on Edwards-Helaire by Arrowhead Report's Tucker Franklin:

Clyde Edwards-Helaire played in all 13 of the Tigers' games in his freshman season, playing mostly on special teams but rushed nine times for 31 yards. As a sophomore, Edwards-Helaire finished second on the team with 658 rushing yards and seven touchdowns with 11 receptions for 96 yards. Edwards-Helaire rushed for 145 yards in LSU's 36-16 victory over second-ranked Georgia that season.Last season, Edwards-Helaire was named LSU's starting running back and on the watchlists for the Maxwell and Paul Hornung Awards. The 5-foot-7, 209 pound back finished the regular season with 1,414 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on 215 carries, 453 receiving yards and a touchdown. He was a consensus first-team All-SEC selection at running back and was named second-team by the league's coaches as an all-purpose player. Edwards-Helaire was also the only SEC running back to be named a semifinalist for the Doak Walker Award.

Edwards had plenty of highlights at LSU, en route to a championship.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes seemed pleased with the pick, adding a running back to his already-explosive backfield.

