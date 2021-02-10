GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraftSI.com
Search

Linebacker Chazz Surratt Would Be a Foresight Pick by the Chiefs

If the Kansas City Chiefs are thinking long-term on Day 2 of the NFL Draft, North Carolina linebacker Chazz Surratt is worthy of consideration.
Author:
Publish date:

Chazz Surratt - Linebacker, North Carolina

By the numbers:

6'1", 227 pounds per Senior Bowl measurements.

2020: 91 tackles (7.5 for loss), six sacks, three passes broken up and an interception in 11 games played.

Positives:

Chazz Surratt, the older brother of Wake Forrest wide receiver Sage Surratt, is an extremely gifted athlete with elite burst and acceleration, as well as more than adequate top-end speed. This is evident in coverage and when he rounds the corner on blitzes. Surratt has great closing speed and flips his hips quickly, allowing him to serve as an instinctive linebacker with true sideline-to-sideline range.

Surratt is aggressive, playing with a sense of urgency that matches his athletic profile. His ceiling is extremely high, both as a cover linebacker but also as a pass-rushing weapon. His prior experience playing the quarterback position gives him a firsthand look at what opposing field generals are thinking. Once he rounds out his game, Surratt has the ability to be a special player.

Negatives:

While Surratt's potential is a plus, it will certainly take a lot of work in order for him to cash in on it. He's a smart player but is still developing as someone who is relatively new to the position. Missed reads and poor angles occasionally pop up on his tape and while Surratt is a willing tackler, he's a bit inconsistent in that area. These are things that should improve with playing time and experience, although they'll be put under a microscope at the next level.

Surratt would also greatly benefit from getting stronger as a player. If he's used around the line of scrimmage early on, he's susceptible to getting washed away by much larger offensive linemen. Adding five or 10 pounds of muscle will not only help in run support and pass-rushing situations, but it should make Surratt even more physical of a player.

How Surratt fits with the Chiefs:

The Chiefs' top two starting linebackers for next season are set in stone. Anthony Hitchens — who has one year remaining on his contract — will return as the MIKE and Willie Gay Jr. is primed for a larger role after not seeing the field much in year one. Damien Wilson, the team's previous SAM linebacker, is a free agent. Surratt's athleticism fits well in any system, but he'd likely be brought along similar to how Gay was in 2020. The possibility of forming an intriguing linebacker tandem down the road is interesting, but the immediate fit with the Chiefs isn't great.

Final Thoughts:

Surratt is an uber-athletic linebacker with great potential. The Chiefs don't have a pressing need at the position right now but if they wanted to exercise foresight, they could do much worse than taking him. His potential makes him an enticing prospect with Day 2 value, probably as a late-second or early third-round pick who needs some seasoning. The Chiefs have been here before, so whether they'd be willing to do it for a second-consecutive year remains to be seen. 

Read More: Arrowhead Report's 100 Players in 100 Days: A Kansas City Chiefs Draft Guide.

Dec 27, 2019; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Chazz Surratt (21) reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Temple Owls at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Linebacker Chazz Surratt Would Be a Foresight Pick by the Chiefs

mock draft graphic
Draft

Roughing the Kicker's 2021 Chiefs Mock Draft 1.0

Dec 1, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; A general view of a Kansas City Chiefs helmet during the first half against the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chiefs Place Britt Reid On Administrative Leave After Car Accident

In 10 seasons under head coach Marty Schottenheimer, the Kansas City Chiefs finished first or second in the AFC West division nine times. Schottenhiemer Fbn Ca © Robert Hanashiro via Imagn Content Services, LLC
News

Former Chiefs Head Coach Marty Schottenheimer Dies at Age 77

Feb 7, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) walks off the field after losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Analytics Recap: Kansas City Chiefs Lose to Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-9 in Super Bowl LV

Feb 7, 2020; Tampa, FL, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after being hit against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
News

Patrick Mahomes to Have Surgery to Repair Turf Toe on Wednesday — What's Next?

Nov 30, 2019; Syracuse, NY, USA; Syracuse Orange defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu (23) breaks up a pass intended for Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver Steven Claude (5) during the third quarter at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Should the Chiefs Make an Early-Round Investment in Ifeatu Melifonwu?

Feb 7, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes drops back to pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second quarter during Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Andy Reid 'Optimistic' About Offensive Line Group Moving Forward