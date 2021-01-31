GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraft
Wide Receiver Sage Surratt Could Be a Legitimate Threat in the Chiefs' Offense

Wake Forest wide receiver Sage Surratt has a high floor but a low ceiling. His value may be maximized in the Kansas City Chiefs' offense.
Sage Surratt - WR, Wake Forest

By the numbers:

6'2", 215 pounds per Senior Bowl measurements.

2019 (nine games): 66 receptions for 1,001 yards and 11 touchdowns. Opted out of the 2020 season. 

Positives:

As far as calling cards go, Sage Surratt's is his physicality. He's easily one of the most physical receivers in this year's class, using hand-fighting and his big frame to win his reps. His ability to track the ball, high-point it and elevate for contested grabs is terrific, and he wins more "50/50" balls than most prospects. This makes him a great downfield and red zone target.

Surratt is lacking in the athleticism department, so in addition to the aforementioned physicality, he has to win with smarts. He understands that he must find holes in the defense, get in position and use proper leverage in order to be effective. Surratt's grasp on the route tree is firm and he should do well against zone coverage at the next level. 

Negatives:

Acceleration, quick-twitch burst and long speed are all question marks for Surratt moving forward. His ceiling is capped due to not being a great athlete. While being merely average in that regard isn't the end of the world, gaining separation against press-man coverage is going to be even more difficult in the NFL. Surratt was able to counteract that in college because of his size and football IQ, but those advantages won't be as great at the next level.

Sitting out of the 2020 season left Surratt without the opportunity to display a bit more burst or a more well-rounded game. As a result, he projects to be an X-receiver in the NFL and any time he spends on the field as a "big slot" will be somewhat of an experiment. Surratt has the profile to be an overpowering presence in the slot on occasion, although he doesn't have the experience to match.

How Surratt fits with the Chiefs:

As a smart player whose athletic ability alone won't get him open, Surratt would benefit from being on a team with a strong scheme. In return for being given route-running freedom and a bit of an easier time against man coverage, Surratt could provide a new element for the Chiefs at wide receiver. Tyreek Hill is one of the best overall receivers in the league, but having a true "go up and get it" downfield threat across from him would be huge. 

Final Thoughts:

If any coach can maximize Surratt's potential, it's Andy Reid. In Reid's system, Surratt would be able to display his full range of route-running and downfield receiving abilities, in addition to taking part in "man-beater" plays some offenses may not have at their disposal. Alongside speedsters in Hill and Mecole Hardman, Surratt could offer great value as a change-of-pace (and style) option.

Surratt's 40-yard dash time could make or break his draft stock, but at any rate, he's a big-bodied receiver with obvious strengths. With that said, question marks about his athleticism and ability to win versus man coverage are valid. Because of that, he grades out as a top-100 prospect and a late third-round selection. 

