2024 NFL Draft Day Two: Chiefs Trade Routes and Partners
The Kansas City Chiefs have their first 2024 NFL Draft trade in the books, although it left them a bit shorthanded for Friday night. General manager Brett Veach will take it considering he landed wide receiver Xavier Worthy, but he'll have to get creative on Day Two of the draft.
If Veach and Co. get the desire to trade again on Friday, how realistic is it? Let's take a look at some potential avenues and list appropriate teams for each scenario.
Drafttek's Rich Hill pick value chart is used for our purposes. Scenarios are also formed assuming a future pick is devalued by one round relative to the current year's point total.
Trading up in the second round: likely or unlikely?
This might be the least realistic scenario, and it'd be an aggressive move by Kansas City. Without the Worthy trade factored in, it'd make more sense, but back-to-back moves up the board to begin the draft leaves the cupboard even thinner in the long run. The Chiefs could get a bit higher than No. 64 overall without truly breaking the bank, similar to when they went from 63rd to 55th a year ago for Rashee Rice.
The 64th pick carries a value of 80 points. Here's where the Chiefs could reach and a rough estimate of what it would take for each spot:
- MIA 2.55 for 2.64, 4.131 and a 2025 fifth-round pick
- GB 2.58 and 6.202 for 2.64 and 4.133
- DET 2.61 and a 2025 fifth-round pick for 2.64 and 5.173
Trading out of the second round: weighing options
This seems to be, by far, the most intriguing option for the Chiefs. The waiting period from 64 to 131 is a lengthy one, and it's easy to see a world where Veach doesn't pick at both 131 and 133. He could either dangle 64 straight-up for a team to propose a package for, or he could include one of his fourth-rounders as a sweetener for an even better deal. If Kansas City drops back out of the second round entirely, here are a few examples of what they could do:
- NYG 3.70, 5.166 and a 2025 seventh-round pick for 2.64
- CHI 3.75, 4.122 and a 2025 fourth-round pick for 2.64 and 4.133
- SEA 3.81 and 4.102 for 2.64 and 5.173
Assessing the possibility of moving up into the third round
It's another aggressive path, albeit one that is entirely possible. If Veach moves into the back end of round three, expect one of his fourth-rounders to be included in the deal. There are several teams that could be looking to accumulate additional Day Three draft capital. Let's cap things off with three more examples of trade-up scenarios:
- CLE 3.85 for 4.131, 5.159 and a 2025 third-round pick (via Tennessee)
- BAL 3.93 and 7.228 for 4.131, 4.133 and a 2025 fourth-round pick
- WAS 3.100 for 4.131 and 4.133