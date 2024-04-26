Chiefs Day Two 2024 NFL Mock Draft: KC Adds Talent to Trenches
With the opening night of the 2024 NFL Draft in the books, the Kansas City Chiefs' focus now shifts to rounding out its roster with depth on Friday and Saturday.
Day Two doesn't currently project to be a big one for the reigning Super Bowl champions, as a Thursday night swap with the Buffalo Bills gives Kansas City just one pick to work with. Selection No. 64 will cap off the second round, but moving up for Xavier Worthy left the Chiefs no third-round pick. The gap between 64th and their next pick at 131 is significant — how could things unfold on Friday night?
The Pro Football Network mock draft simulator was used to get an accurate reflection of how the first round unfolded. The Drafttek Rich Hill chart assisted in finding trade values.
2.64: Blake Fisher (OT, Notre Dame)
Zack Eisen and I landed Fisher at this same spot in our seven-round mock from earlier this week. Fisher has experience practicing on the left side of the line and has respectable enough athleticism to offer a clear floor as a Wanya Morris-level piece. The ceiling, however, sees him push Morris for a starting job as soon as this year.
Fisher is a very strong perimeter O-lineman who packs a punch at the point of attack. With his head on a swivel and a good base to work from, he should hold his own against power rushers and those without elite speed. His quick processor is a plus trait. As a run blocker, he fits the road-grading style the Chiefs have leaned into a bit and moves just well enough to get out in space.
There are some questions regarding Fisher's profile, namely how he deals with speed and high-level athleticism up the arc, but he's a very sound pick on Day Two. With a need at tackle and Morris having the inside track on a starting gig, this is the type of necessary competition head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach have hinted at.
3.100: Leonard Taylor (iDL, Miami)
Trade details: 4.133 and 2025 KC third-round pick to WAS for 3.100
It's easy to see a world where Veach doesn't sacrifice future capital and simply waits until Saturday to pick up where he left off. On the other hand, it also wouldn't be a shock to see him avoid such a long wait between selections. Will he truly sit out of the entire third round? He doesn't here, instead going back to the trenches but switching sides of the ball.
Taylor's box score numbers (3.5 tackles for loss, one sack) and athletic testing (7.33 Relative Athletic Score) won't jump off the page, but he's a high-quality player. The Miami product is an interesting study, as his usage last year didn't particularly align with development that NFL clubs would want to see. Despite that, there's still plenty to like about his profile.
Taylor possesses a nice blend of size, strength and linear athleticism. He's a high-motor player against the pass who keeps his chest clean and disengages blocks with relative ease. He isn't the heaviest player but has experience logging more nose tackle-style reps and serving as a disciplined run defender, too. With so many Chiefs interior defensive linemen back on one-year deals, this is a necessary investment at some point in the draft. Why not Taylor, who could flourish if coached up?