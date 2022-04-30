Skip to main content
NFL Draft

Chiefs Trade Back to Pick No. 54, Draft Western Michigan WR Skyy Moore

Kansas City moves back in round two and snags a stud wideout.

After selecting Washington CB Trent McDuffie and Purdue EDGE George Karlaftis on the first night of the NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs are picking up right where they left off on Day Two. Following a trade with the New England Patriots that saw Kansas City net picks 54 and 158 in exchange for No. 50, the team has drafted Western Michigan wide receiver Skyy Moore with its first second-round pick of the year.

Sep 18, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Western Michigan Broncos wide receiver Skyy Moore (24) steps out of bounds just short of the end zone past Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Cam Bright (38) during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Broncos won 44-41. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

After trading away star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, the Chiefs' need at wide receiver grew exponentially. While the additions of JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdez-Scantling add a significant amount of talent, experience and size to the receiver room alongside Mecole Hardman, Kansas City had to look to add another playmaker — both for 2022 and beyond. 

Smith-Schuster signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs, Hardman is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and Valdez-Scantling's three-year deal includes potential outs after each season. An influx of young, cost-controlled pass-catchers won't just be looking to contribute in '22 — the Chiefs are searching for Patrick Mahomes's pass-catchers of the future. Moore fits into that picture. 

Before the draft, Jordan Foote of Arrowhead Report evaluated Moore and discussed some of the benefits or drawbacks of picking him as he heads to the NFL. He dubbed Moore as a player the Chiefs could trade out of the first round for, saying the following:

Mar 3, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Western Michigan wide receiver Skyy Moore (WO19) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In terms of finding ways to get open and win individually, there aren't many who are better at it than Moore. Compared to his peers, Moore boasts exquisite timing and a canny ability to find soft spots in zone coverage. He's a threat in all areas of the field and can even stretch defenses vertically as needed. If the Chiefs move back and opt to select a receiver in that second or third pocket of picks, Moore is the cream of the crop in that range. Should he last until pick 50 or wherever a trade-down would be, Kansas City would be wise to strike.

Despite measuring rather short during the pre-draft process Moore posted terrific speed testing grades. Below is his Relative Athletic Score from Kent Lee Platte.

The NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated recently broke down Moore's game as well, describing him as a "quality starting wide receiver."

Skyy Moore projects to be a quality starting wide receiver at the next level that will primarily work in the slot. He wins with his precise releases and route running, physical toughness and tracking. He is undersized and doesn’t have the best straight line speed. He is not afraid to work the MOF and is good after the catch.

Western Michigan wide receiver Skyy Moore (24) receives a pass during the Battle for the Cannon between Western Michigan and Central Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo, Mich. Wmuvscmu02

