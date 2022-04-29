Skip to main content
NFL Draft

Chiefs Trade Up, Land Washington CB Trent McDuffie

After standing pat through the first 20 picks of the NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs made their jump to No. 21 overall.

After standing pat through the first 20 picks of the NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs made their jump to No. 21 overall to draft Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie. The move up to No. 21 cost the Chiefs the No. 29 overall pick in addition to the No. 94 and No. 121 selections.

Sep 4, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) participates in pregame warmups against the Montana Grizzlies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

McDuffie, a three-year starter, tested extremely well throughout the pre-draft process, despite being a bit under 5-foot-11. Largely considered to be a top-three cornerback in this draft class, his positional versatility fits the type of defensive backs the Chiefs covet. McDuffie allowed 3.1 yards per target in 2021, the best number in FBS, according to Cynthia Frelund.

FanNation's Inside the Huskies summarized McDuffie's diverse set of strengths:

NFL teams loved him and his analytical mind in individual interviews and his 4.4-second 40-yard time didn't hurt him either. He told them he could play cornerback, safety or nickelback if he needed. The pros are just a tad concerned about his 5-foot-10 size and limited length.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

According to NFL Draft Bible, here's what McDuffie can bring to the Chiefs:

McDuffie is a player who could be pigeon-holed into a sub-package role because of his lack of size and strength. Still, a zone-heavy system will increase how much he’s tasked with, and he’s been a contributor at Washington since he was a freshman. He’s got terrific instincts and a natural feel for positioning in both coverage and taking on the run. However, while he’s a disciplined tackler, his involvement on special teams could also be hindered by his smaller stature. With added strength, he could evolve into a hybrid nickelback that is stationed near the line of scrimmage, where his instincts and disciplined approach can shine. That’s a role that could play a lion’s share of the defensive snaps. He has the skills to stay on the perimeter, but once again, he must get stronger.

Nov 28, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) reacts following a turnover on downs against the Utah Utes during the third quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs hadn't spent high draft picks or significant salary-cap space on cornerbacks under general manager Brett Veach, but they've seen quality results. However, even with the successes of 2019 sixth-round pick Rashad Fenton and 2020 fourth-round pick L'Jarius Sneed, the Chiefs entered the draft with a massive void at corner. Deandre Baker — who struggled to earn consistent playing time in 2021 — topped the depth chart along with Sneed and Fenton, following the losses of Charvarius Ward and Mike Hughes this offseason.

Ward was a multi-year starter for the Chiefs, and Hughes earned significant playing time in '21, his only year with the Chiefs. Ward played more than 67% of the Chiefs' defensive snaps in 2021, fourth-most on the team. Hughes played more than 45%. Now, with playing time to be had, the Chiefs have their new No. 1 cornerback.

Nov 28, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) celebrates following an interception against the Utah Utes during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

In This Article (1)

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) prepares to take the snap from center Creed Humphrey (52) in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chiefs to Host Chargers in Home Opener, First Game on Amazon Prime

By Jordan Foote1 hour ago
Feb 25, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach speaks to the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Report: Chiefs Calling to Trade Up, But Not Where You May Expect

By Jordan Foote5 hours ago
Feb 5, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; National Squad wide receiver Christian Watson of North Dakota State (1) runs with the ball in the first half against the American squad at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Final Kansas City Chiefs 2022 NFL Mock Draft

By Jordan Foote12 hours ago
Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Expert First-Round Mock Draft: Chiefs Surprise with Picks 29 and 30

By Joshua BriscoApr 27, 2022
Aug 27, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard Trey Smith (65) and center Creed Humphrey (52) block Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Armon Watts (96) during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

What Does a Perfect Draft Look Like for the Chiefs?

By Marlow Ferguson Jr.Apr 27, 2022
Nov 6, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver David Bell (3) catches the ball while Michigan State Spartans cornerback Chester Kimbrough (12) defends in the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Best Low-Risk Picks for the Chiefs in the 2022 NFL Draft

By Jordan FooteApr 26, 2022
Aug 20, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Lucas Niang (67) blocks against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Don't Forget About Lucas Niang

By Sam HaysApr 25, 2022
Nov 20, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Tyler Badie (1) celebrates after a play against the Florida Gators in overtime at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Day Three 2022 RB Prospects for the Chiefs to Consider

By Jordan FooteApr 25, 2022