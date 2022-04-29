After standing pat through the first 20 picks of the NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs made their jump to No. 21 overall.

After standing pat through the first 20 picks of the NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs made their jump to No. 21 overall to draft Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie. The move up to No. 21 cost the Chiefs the No. 29 overall pick in addition to the No. 94 and No. 121 selections.

Sep 4, 2021; Washington Huskies defensive back Trent McDuffie (22)

McDuffie, a three-year starter, tested extremely well throughout the pre-draft process, despite being a bit under 5-foot-11. Largely considered to be a top-three cornerback in this draft class, his positional versatility fits the type of defensive backs the Chiefs covet. McDuffie allowed 3.1 yards per target in 2021, the best number in FBS, according to Cynthia Frelund.

FanNation's Inside the Huskies summarized McDuffie's diverse set of strengths:

NFL teams loved him and his analytical mind in individual interviews and his 4.4-second 40-yard time didn't hurt him either. He told them he could play cornerback, safety or nickelback if he needed. The pros are just a tad concerned about his 5-foot-10 size and limited length.

According to NFL Draft Bible, here's what McDuffie can bring to the Chiefs:

McDuffie is a player who could be pigeon-holed into a sub-package role because of his lack of size and strength. Still, a zone-heavy system will increase how much he’s tasked with, and he’s been a contributor at Washington since he was a freshman. He’s got terrific instincts and a natural feel for positioning in both coverage and taking on the run. However, while he’s a disciplined tackler, his involvement on special teams could also be hindered by his smaller stature. With added strength, he could evolve into a hybrid nickelback that is stationed near the line of scrimmage, where his instincts and disciplined approach can shine. That’s a role that could play a lion’s share of the defensive snaps. He has the skills to stay on the perimeter, but once again, he must get stronger.

Nov 28, 2020; Washington Huskies defensive back Trent McDuffie (22)

The Chiefs hadn't spent high draft picks or significant salary-cap space on cornerbacks under general manager Brett Veach, but they've seen quality results. However, even with the successes of 2019 sixth-round pick Rashad Fenton and 2020 fourth-round pick L'Jarius Sneed, the Chiefs entered the draft with a massive void at corner. Deandre Baker — who struggled to earn consistent playing time in 2021 — topped the depth chart along with Sneed and Fenton, following the losses of Charvarius Ward and Mike Hughes this offseason.

Ward was a multi-year starter for the Chiefs, and Hughes earned significant playing time in '21, his only year with the Chiefs. Ward played more than 67% of the Chiefs' defensive snaps in 2021, fourth-most on the team. Hughes played more than 45%. Now, with playing time to be had, the Chiefs have their new No. 1 cornerback.