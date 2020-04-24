Las Vegas Raiders select Ohio State CB Damon Arnette with 19th overall pick

In another first-round surprise, the Las Vegas Raiders select Ohio State CB Damon Arnette with the 19th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

What are the Raiders getting in their new cornerback who Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will face two times every season?

Arrowhead Report's Jordan Foote breaks it down:

The Raiders certainly needed help at cornerback, but I’m not sure Damon Arnette fits the bill value-wise. He’s an aggressive corner with a solid football IQ, but the ceiling isn’t there for him to become a Pro Bowl-level player down the road. Had this move been made in the second round, it would be much better-received. At 19, though, it’s puzzling. GM Mike Mayock reached here.

Here is Foote's "Final Thoughts" section in his Arnette scout earlier this month:

Arnette is likely a day-two draft pick. This means the Chiefs could trade out of the first round and still have a good shot at grabbing him. His ceiling may not be as high as some of his counterparts, but on a Super Bowl contender, reliable contributors are extremely valuable. He’d make a solid addition to the secondary.

Here's the quick backstory on Arnette by Arrowhead Report's Tucker Franklin:

A Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native, Damon Arnette lead his St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) High School team to a state championship before originally committing to play college football at South Carolina before the summer going into his senior year. He changed his commitment to Ohio State on national signing day. Arnette left Ohio State last year with the intention of entering the draft but a change on the coaching staff and a conversation with former Ohio State and NFL star Cris Carter caused a change of heart. Arnette had five interceptions in four seasons for the Buckeyes.

SI.com's Bill Huber had this to say about Arnette:

No. 10: Damon Arnette, Ohio State (5-11 5/8, 195; 4.56 40): Arnette had five interceptions in four seasons. As a senior, he had one interception – a 96-yard pick-six – and eight additional breakups. He was second-team all-Big Ten as a senior after honorable mentions the previous two seasons. He allowed a 38 percent catch rate with a 54.0 rating, according to SIS. According to PFF, he allowed just 8-of-25 on passes thrown 10-plus yards downfield. His 30-inch arms and 4.56 speed are two big dings. Teams that demand their corners to play run defense might look past his shortcomings.

For more coverage of the 2020 NFL Draft, click here for our Live Blog.