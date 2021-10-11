    • October 11, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraftSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Andy Reid Provides Injury Update on Joe Thuney After Chiefs’ Loss to Bills

    The Chiefs' left guard suffered a seemingly significant injury on Sunday night.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    The Kansas City Chiefs had a rough night on Sunday, ending in a 38-20 defeat against the Buffalo Bills. Not only did the team get outclassed and fail to avoid continued mistakes, but it was unable to escape with a clean bill of health. 

    In the third quarter against Buffalo, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire exited the contest with a knee injury. He was carried off the field by teammates and had a brief stint in the medical tent, then walked to the locker room and was ruled out of the game shortly thereafter. He wasn't the only Chiefs player to suffer an injury in the game, though.

    Per head coach Andy Reid's postgame press conference, wide receiver Tyreek Hill injured his knee "a little bit" and tight end Travis Kelce suffered a stinger. Perhaps the most significant of the Chiefs' injuries happened to guard Joe Thuney.

    Reid said Thuney came away with a fractured hand. While it's unclear exactly when the fracture occurred or how serious it is, those injuries are never positive. Considering the nature of how important hand usage is for offensive linemen, that doesn't bode particularly well for Thuney or the Chiefs. 

    The Chiefs have experience with hand injuries happening to their offensive linemen. Guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif suffered a broken bone in his hand two months ago and was originally expected to miss four-to-six weeks. He's been a healthy scratch in recent weeks, but perhaps he can fill in should Thuney miss a chunk of time. Nick Allegretti also remains on the roster and has starting experience on the interior of the team's offensive line. 

    Any amount of time Thuney misses is a clear negative for the Chiefs. The All-Pro signed a five-year, $80 million contract in free agency during the offseason, making him the second-highest-paid guard in the NFL in terms of both total contract value and average annual value. With a new offensive line still needing time to jell together, possibly missing a critical piece presents the Chiefs with a tough situation to handle moving forward. 

    Read More: Four Takeaways From the Chiefs' 38-20 Loss to the Buffalo Bills

    Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard Joe Thuney (62) prepares to block against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Andy Reid Provides Injury Update on Joe Thuney After Chiefs’ Loss to Bills

    50 seconds ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs against Buffalo Bills free safety Jordan Poyer (21) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Four Takeaways From the Chiefs' 38-20 Loss to the Buffalo Bills

    1 hour ago
    Aug 14, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) stands on the sideline during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Chiefs Running Back Clyde Edwards-Helaire Exits Game vs. Bills With Injury

    1 hour ago
    LEFT: Oct 28, 2018; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) celebrates after sacking Denver Broncos quarterback Case Keenum (4) in the second half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports RIGHT: Sep 22, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) celebrates after a sack during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Chiefs vs. Bills Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out?

    6 hours ago
    Sep 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Roundtable: Chiefs vs. Bills Preview and Predictions

    11 hours ago
    Sep 12, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills

    13 hours ago
    Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is pressured but still makes an off-balance throw in a 26-17 win over the Bills. Mahomes threw for 225 yards and two touchdowns. Jg 101920 Bills 7 © JAMIE GERMANO/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE via Imagn Content Services, LLC
    Game Day

    Chiefs vs. Bills: Week 5 Preview and Prediction

    14 hours ago
    Dec 13, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (50) looks on prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Chiefs Activate LB Willie Gay Jr. Off Injured Reserve

    Oct 9, 2021