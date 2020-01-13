KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs appeared doomed to enter the history books on Sunday for a devastating loss but their 24-point rally over the Houston Texans set an array of franchise and league records instead.

The 51 points and seven touchdowns all established new franchise records, eclipsing the 44 points and five touchdown the Chiefs scored against Indianapolis in the Wild Card round of 2013. The 24-point comeback is the largest rally in franchise history, regular or postseason, and ranks as fourth-largest comeback in NFL postseason history.

Down 24-0, quarterback Patrick Mahomes preached a message to his teammates.

“Let's go do something special,” Mahomes said. “Everybody is already counting us out Let's just go play-by-play and put our best effort out there.”

Mahomes finished the game 23-of-35 passing for 321 yards and five touchdowns. The five touchdowns passes set a new franchise record for a postseason game and ranks tied for fourth for most touchdowns throws in NFL history. Daryle Lamonica, Steve Young and Tom Brady all tossed six touchdowns in a postseason game.

Three of the touchdown strikes went to tight end Travis Kelce, who set a new club record for touchdown receptions in a game. His three second-quarter touchdowns also mark the first time a player pulled off that feat in a single quarter of a playoff game.

Kelce led the Chiefs with 10 catches for 134 yards. His three touchdowns came during a run where the Chiefs reached the end zone on seven-straight possessions – also the first time that's happened in the NFL postseason.

Never letting up on the gas pedal allowed the Chiefs to post the historic rally, Kelce explained.

“You can't get too excited,” Kelce said. “You can't get a sense of relief like, 'Oh, we're back in the game.' You just have to keep going forward and know that you have a lot of unfinished business as along as that clock is ticking.”

Running back Damien Williams rushed for two touchdowns – also tying a franchise record, naturally. In just three postseason games with Kansas City, Williams already owns the club's record for career rushing touchdowns with four.

He said the team's “championship swagger” fueled the comeback.

“If you were watching the game, you could see that,” Williams said. “Being down 24-0, we still had a swagger to us, and we let that show.”