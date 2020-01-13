Chiefs Digest
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
Locked On Chiefs

Chiefs Shatter Records in 51-31 Victory Over Texans

Matt Derrick

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs appeared doomed to enter the history books on Sunday for a devastating loss but their 24-point rally over the Houston Texans set an array of franchise and league records instead.

The 51 points and seven touchdowns all established new franchise records, eclipsing the 44 points and five touchdown the Chiefs scored against Indianapolis in the Wild Card round of 2013. The 24-point comeback is the largest rally in franchise history, regular or postseason, and ranks as fourth-largest comeback in NFL postseason history. 

Down 24-0, quarterback Patrick Mahomes preached a message to his teammates.

“Let's go do something special,” Mahomes said. “Everybody is already counting us out Let's just go play-by-play and put our best effort out there.”

Mahomes finished the game 23-of-35 passing for 321 yards and five touchdowns. The five touchdowns passes set a new franchise record for a postseason game and ranks tied for fourth for most touchdowns throws in NFL history. Daryle Lamonica, Steve Young and Tom Brady all tossed six touchdowns in a postseason game. 

Three of the touchdown strikes went to tight end Travis Kelce, who set a new club record for touchdown receptions in a game. His three second-quarter touchdowns also mark the first time a player pulled off that feat in a single quarter of a playoff game.

Kelce led the Chiefs with 10 catches for 134 yards. His three touchdowns came during a run where the Chiefs reached the end zone on seven-straight possessions – also the first time that's happened in the NFL postseason.

Never letting up on the gas pedal allowed the Chiefs to post the historic rally, Kelce explained. 

“You can't get too excited,” Kelce said. “You can't get a sense of relief like, 'Oh, we're back in the game.' You just have to keep going forward and know that you have a lot of unfinished business as along as that clock is ticking.”

Running back Damien Williams rushed for two touchdowns – also tying a franchise record, naturally. In just three postseason games with Kansas City, Williams already owns the club's record for career rushing touchdowns with four. 

He said the team's “championship swagger” fueled the comeback.

“If you were watching the game, you could see that,” Williams said. “Being down 24-0, we still had a swagger to us, and we let that show.”

 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Dillon88
Dillon88

One of the most impressive comebacks I have seen. They literally scored 28 pts in the 2nd quarter to take the lead at half. Only Mahomes could pull something like that off

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chiefs Comeback to Roast Texans, Punch Return Ticket to AFC Title Game

Chiefs will host the AFC Championship game for the second-straight season after they rally from a 24-point deficit for a 53-31 win over the Houston Texans

Matt Derrick

by

Dillon88

Photo Gallery: Best Moments from Chiefs-Texans in Divisional Playoffs

The best photos from the Divisional Round contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium

Matt Derrick

by

Dillon88

Chiefs DT Chris Jones Out vs. Texans

Jones missed practice Friday after tweaking his calf in Thursday's practice, according to head coach Andy Reid

Matt Derrick

by

Footballfan55

Deshaun Watson, Texans Offense Squares Off vs. Surging Chiefs Defense

Deshaun Watson and his talented trio of receivers take on a Chiefs defense that found its groove in the second half of the season.

Regan Creswell

by

Footballfan55

Tickets for AFC Championship Game Go on Sale Monday

Public ticket sales start at noon with Jackson County taxpayers and season ticket holders have access to tickets starting at 9 a.m.

Matt Derrick

Game Day Live Updates: Texans at Chiefs in Divisional Playoffs

The Chiefs enter the contest as 9.5-point favorites, but the Texans won the Week 6 matchup between the two clubs and have J.J. Watt back anchoring their defensive front

Matt Derrick

Chiefs DT Chris Jones, TE Travis Kelce Questionable vs. Texans

Chiefs coach Andy Reid says Kelce suffered a bruised knee and Jones tweaked his calf, putting their availability for Sunday's playoff game up in the air

Matt Derrick

by

Dillon88

Back from Injury, Eric Fisher Leading Chiefs Offensive Line Into Postseason

Fisher's reliability was missing during his eight-game absence, but now the veteran is turning focus to three most important games of his season

Matt Derrick

Suspect Houston Texans Defense a Target for Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Offense

The Texans defense struggled in the second half of the season without J.J. Watt, but the Houston secondary remains a point of weakness

Regan Creswell

Are the Chiefs a safe bet as 9.5-point favorites? SI's Roy Larking says yes.…

Matt Derrick