Travis Kelce Explains 'Secret Sauce' Behind Andy Reid's Post-Bye Week Success
Death, taxes and Andy Reid being reliable after a bye week. That's one of the biggest benefits the Kansas City Chiefs have each and every season, and there are numbers to back it up.
Following Week 7's win over the San Francisco 49ers, Reid improved his record to a scorching 22-4 when coming off a bye. Not only does that transcend his current peers, but it's the best mark for a coach since the bye returned back in 1990. Assuming a minimum of 10 games to qualify, no one else can hold a candle to Reid when it comes to delivering after some extra time to prepare.
How does Reid do it? On this week's episode of the "New Heights" podcast with his brother Jason, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce pointed to Reid's ability to bring out the best of everyone in the organization.
"I'm not sure," Kelce said. "That's his secret sauce, man. He's got the formula, man. He has a unique way to find routines that challenge everybody in the building to be accountable, if that makes sense. Like, he has a way to challenge the offensive line. He has a way to challenge the receivers, you know, knowing that a lot of guys are banged up. He has a way to challenge Pat Mahomes and on top of that, he has a way to challenge the coaches to be able to put us in successful positions. I think [if] you give him that extra week of preparation to think about it and really put a game plan together, Coach Reid does it better than anybody, in my opinion, and I think that record proves it."
Once Kansas City returned from the bye, Reid explained how a "continual self-scout" process helps keep everyone thinking about how they can be better. The future Hall of Fame head coach mentioned the need for the offense to cut down on penalties, drops and the like in order to find more success in the red zone. That's precisely what they did last Sunday, resulting in four touchdowns in five trips inside the opposing 20-yard line.
Reid is now 9-3 following a bye as a member of the Chiefs. During his time with the Philadelphia Eagles, he was a borderline hilarious 13-1. It's clear that whatever he does during the time off – even if it includes some rest, which is never a certainty for him – puts himself and his team in the best positions to win once they get back to practice.
At 6-0, Kansas City controls its own destiny the rest of the way for the No. 1 seed in the AFC and the conference's lone first-round playoff bye. Four other clubs are tied with 5-2 records entering Week 6. It's still early in the season, but securing that one-seed would play to Reid's advantage once again. As Kelce alluded to, it's hard to think otherwise.