Patrick Mahomes Can’t Be Stopped by the San Francisco 49ers
The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes cannot lose to the San Francisco 49ers. It’s a fact. The Chiefs are 4-0 against the 49ers since Mahomes took over as starting quarterback in 2018, including two Super Bowl wins over Kyle Shanahan's squad. As the two teams prepare to face off again on Sunday, let’s take a look back at KC's four Mahomes-led victories over San Francisco and discuss how he and the Chiefs can make it 5-0 against the 49ers.
Mahomes magic at home: September 23, 2018
This game was Mahomes’s fourth career start and his first home start at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, and he made it a memorable one. Mahomes dominated, finishing the game 24 for 38 for 314 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also flashed the insane improvisational play-making ability that we have come to know and love since that moment in time. The most memorable play was the run-around touchdown pass to Chris Conley. Thinking back to the 2018 season, the Chiefs defense was one of the worst in the league, so Mahomes had to do a lot more to carry the team throughout that season. The Chiefs won that game, 38-27.
Super Bowl LIV: February 2, 2020
Super Bowl LIV will always be remembered as the first Super Bowl in the Chiefs' dynasty, officially beginning with a 31-20 win over the 49ers in 2020. Mahomes was the game’s MVP, and he scored the game’s first touchdown in the first quarter. It wasn’t an easy outing, and Mahomes struggled at times throughout the game, but he led the Chiefs to 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to come away with the victory. He finished the game 26 for 42 for 288 yards with two touchdown passes and two interceptions. One of the most memorable plays of the game came on third-and-long with a pass from Mahomes to Tyreek Hill. The play, referred to as “jet chip wasp,” went down in history as the play that turned the game around, leading to a Super Bowl win.
'Rematch' No. 1: October 23, 2022
The Chiefs started this game in a 10-0 hole, but they managed to claw themselves out behind another brilliant performance from Mahomes, finishing the game with a 44-23 win over the 49ers. Mahomes finished the game 25 for 34 for 423 yards passing that included three touchdowns and one interception. Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster finished with a team-leading 124 yards on seven catches and a touchdown. The Chiefs ended the game strong, scoring the final 16 points of the game in the fourth quarter and crushing the 49ers' spirit once again.
Super Bowl LVIII: February 11, 2024
Mahomes won his third Super Bowl MVP after carrying the team to another big win over the 49ers. He threw for 333 yards including two touchdowns and an interception. He also led the team in rushing with 66 yards on nine carries. The game ended as an instant-classic with Mahomes throwing a walk-off touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman in overtime to give the Chiefs a 25-22 win over the 49ers to win Kansas City's second-consecutive Super Bowl in and third in five years.
Revenge for the Niners or 5-0 for KC: October 20, 2024
Mahomes is looking to remain undefeated against the 49ers as the Chiefs travel to San Francisco this weekend. The Chiefs' wide receiver room has been hit hard by injuries this season, but Mahomes will continue to rely on his favorite target, tight end Travis Kelce, to help push the team toward victory. An upward trend that will continue to help Mahomes comes from the other side of the ball thanks to a great start to the season from the Chiefs' defense.
This time, Mahomes shouldn't have to do as much. He doesn’t have to carry the team on his back like he has in previous years. He can rely on his defense, utilize the running game with old friend Kareem Hunt and pick his spots to take deep shots to rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy.
Coming off a bye week should be a great advantage to the Chiefs as well. Getting extra rest and giving head coach Andy Reid extra time to game-plan generally plays out well for the Chiefs. Reid’s teams are 21-4 coming off a bye; that's the best record off a bye in NFL history. As long as the Chiefs stick to the plan, history should be on their side with Mahomes and his success rate against the 49ers and Reid and his success coming off a bye. If the defense limits big plays, the Chiefs should be able to handle business on the road and move to 6-0 on the season.