September 26, 2021
Chiefs vs. Chargers Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out?

The Chiefs will be missing some players on defense against the Chargers.
After a week of practice and preparation for a game against the AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers, the Kansas City Chiefs have released their list of inactives for today's matchup.

Having so many full participants in practice by the end of the week (Anthony Hitchens, Derrick Nnadi, Blake Bell, Trey Smith, L'Jarius Sneed and Austin Blythe) was a positive sight for a Chiefs team that is without a couple of starters for Week 3. Hitchens was the only one of the bunch who ran into a snag — he had a procedure done this week but it was minor, allowing him to remain on track to be active on game day.

Very early on Sunday morning, it was reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN that Clark was not going to be active for the game against Los Angeles. The star defensive end tweaked his hamstring, but it was in the opposite leg from the one that bothered him during training camp and into the regular season. Clark didn't practice on Friday and was listed as doubtful.

Ward recently suffered a strained quad and was a limited participant in Friday's practice. Aaron Ladd of KSHB 41 reported on Sunday morning that the 25-year-old cornerback would miss the game. He was listed as questionable leading up to the game, as was defensive lineman Chris Jones (who was also a limited participant on Friday). James Palmer of NFL Network broke the news on Sunday that Jones would play despite dealing with a wrist injury. 

The Chargers also released their inactives list before the game.

Harris Jr. missing a pivotal intra-division battle is less than ideal for a Chargers team that already faced a tall task in slowing down Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. Jones didn't practice throughout the week due to a calf injury and carried a doubtful designation. Joey Bosa, the main cog in Renaldo Hill's defensive machine, warmed up before the game and was deemed good to go by the team's coaching staff. That's a huge development for Los Angeles, as generating pressure on Patrick Mahomes is a must if opposing teams want to emerge victorious.

Read More: How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Sep 12, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) reacts during the first half against the Cleveland Browns at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
