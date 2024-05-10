AFC West Roster Rankings: No Surprise Where KC Chiefs Land
The Kansas City Chiefs saw some turnover in the 2024 offseason, but after losing L'Jarius Sneed and bolstering their wide receiver room, where does the roster rank in the AFC West?
Matt Verderame of SI ranked the rosters in the division, and the Chiefs reign once again.
"This was an easy choice," Verderame began. "The Chiefs have won the past two Super Bowls and reached four of the past five. They also employ a trio of future Hall of Famers, including perhaps the best quarterback to roam the planet, in Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Chris Jones."
Verderame's opening point is a vital place to begin when assessing the Chiefs' roster. For all of the reasonable discussion about wide receiver depth or defensive turnover, the Chiefs begin with the best foundation in football, highlighted by the best quarterback in the game. Now, he has some new weapons for 2024.
"This offseason, Kansas City added more firepower for Mahomes as well in first-round receiver Xavier Worthy and speedy veteran wideout Marquise Brown," Verderame wrote. "This to say nothing of running back Isiah Pacheco and an interior line of Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith."
The Chiefs' offense, even with serious concern around Rashee Rice, should be poised for an improvement over last year's group. However, the defensive side of the ball lost cornerback L'Jarius Sneed and linebacker Willie Gay Jr. this offseason. Is KC's defense still talented enough to repeat 2023's effort?
"Defensively, this is a unit that ranked second last year, only to the Baltimore Ravens," Verderame continued. "While Jones is the best player of the group, he's surrounded by quality including edge rushers Charles Omenihu and George Karlaftis, linebackers Nick Bolton, Drue Tranquill and Leo Chenal, All-Pro corner Trent McDuffie and safeties Justin Reid and Bryan Cook. In short, the Chiefs are loaded up for a potential three-peat."
Verderame has the Los Angeles Chargers landing at No. 2, the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 3, and the Denver Broncos bringing up the rear. To read his entire divisional breakdown, click here.