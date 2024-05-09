Rashee Rice News: Details Reported Regarding Alleged Assault
The Dallas Morning News has reported further details regarding an alleged assault suspected to involve Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice. In a story written by Kelli Smith and Jamie Landers, The News reports that they obtained an offense report from the Dallas Police Department from the incident in which Rice is suspected.
"The report, obtained by The News through a public records request, said a 'suspect' assaulted a photographer after luring him back to a downtown Dallas nightclub under the premise he was being hired to take pictures," The News story reads, citing the offense report. "Officers were dispatched for reports of an assault about 2:30 a.m. Monday to the Lit Lounge & Feu Nightclub in the 600 block of North Harwood Street, near Federal Street."
The News confirmed that "law enforcement officials" have told the outlet that Rice is the alleged suspect and that while the suspect's name is redacted, "a description outlined in the document matches Rice, including his age, height and weight."
The News included a timeline of the alleged incident.
"The photographer was at an after hours party about 1:30 a.m. at the nightclub, but he left after a short period, the report said," per The News. "About 1:55 a.m., the 'suspect' messaged the photographer on Instagram and asked him to return to the nightclub, the report said."
The alleged timeline from The News' reporting on the police report continues, italicized below:
"According to the police report, the photographer believed the suspect wanted to hire him to take pictures. When he returned, he was 'made aware of where the suspect was at by other members of the suspect’s entourage,' the report said.
The photographer found the suspect, who told him to look at Instagram messages on his phone, according to the report. The report does not detail what the messages said.
As the photographer looked down at the suspect’s phone, the suspect punched him on the left side of his face, the report said.
The photographer went to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, a police spokesperson said. The law-enforcement officials told The News the man had visible swelling on one side of his face."
The story also notes that some disagreement regarding the story has been found on social media, including doubt about if any physical contact occurred at all.
"On social media, doubt has been cast on the narrative in the hours since the allegation first surfaced Tuesday," The News writes. "Two civilians with knowledge of the incident told The News a verbal altercation occurred at the club, but there was no physical contact."