SI.com
Arrowhead Report
HomeGM ReportPodcastsNewsGame DayDraft
Search

Analytics Recap: Kansas City Chiefs Defeat Carolina Panthers, 33-31

Sam Hays

The Kansas City Chiefs head into the bye week with a record of 8-1 after beating the Carolina Panthers 33-31 on Sunday. This one was a nail-biter with the Panthers having a chance to win with a last-second field goal that went wide right. The Chiefs' next game will be in Las Vegas in two weeks against the Raiders on Sunday Night Football.

Here are the advanced numbers from the Chiefs' win over the Panthers and the season so far from Ben Baldwin's rbsdm.com, and Football Outsiders.

Chiefs 2020 W9 Panthers Team EPA
EPA = Expected Points Added, SR = Success Rate, 1st% = First Down Rate

Both passing offenses were on fire in this one, with both exceeding 0.35 EPA per play and over 50 plays each, while the rushing offenses were at 0.03 EPA per play on 25 plays and -0.17 EPA per play on 11 plays respectively. Both rushing offenses especially were disastrous on early downs with worse than -0.15 EPA per play. The Chiefs' passing game was more consistent throughout with over 11 EPA on 36 early-down passes and more than six EPA on 14 late-down passes, while the Panthers' passing game was far more successful on late downs (21 EPA) than early downs (just a little under six EPA).

Chiefs 2020 W9 Panthers Players EPA

Christian McCaffrey had an unbelievable game with 9.7 total EPA, including 10.4 EPA on pass targets. Other Panthers (outside of the two players involved in the fake punt) that made an impact were Curtis Samuel (4.1 EPA) and D.J. Moore (3.3 EPA) with Samuel getting five first downs on nine targets and Moore getting two first downs on three targets. For the Chiefs, Travis Kelce had 9.5 EPA, Tyreek Hill had 5.9 EPA and Mecole Hardman had 3.2 EPA to continue their good form from the Jets game where they each had more than six EPA.

Chiefs 2020 W9 Panthers QB EPA
CPOE = Completion Percentage Over Expectation (Completion Percentage minus Expected Completion Percentage), QBR = ESPN's Quarterback Rating metric

Both Mahomes and Bridgewater were highly productive in the game with 38.6 combined EPA and a CPOE over five for each. The 20.5 EPA was the second-highest of 2020 for Bridgewater, while the 18.1 EPA was the third-highest of 2020 for Mahomes. Mahomes' season-high remains his unbelievable 36.2 EPA vs. the Ravens.

Chiefs 2020 W9 Panthers Biggest Plays

The three biggest plays of the game were in the Panthers' favor and all three came on fourth downs, one being a fake punt and the others being a Bridgewater 15-yard run on 4th and 14 and a nine-yard touchdown pass from Bridgewater to McCaffrey on 4th and 3 in the first quarter. After that, five of the next seven plays were in the Chiefs' favor, with 98 passing yards over three passes, one passing touchdown, a made 55-yard field goal by Harrison Butker and a missed 51-yard field goal by Joey Slye.

NFL Team Tiers 2020 Week 9 10-90 WP

Like last week, the Chiefs remain, in my opinion, the best team in the NFL in this graph. The Chiefs and Steelers are pretty much even when looking at the chart, but the offensive gap between Kansas City and Pittsburgh is more impactful than the defensive gap between them. The Chiefs' offensive EPA per play stayed around the same as last week, going from 0.276 to 0.273.

Chiefs 2020 W9 Early Down Pass Rate Chart

The Chiefs passed on 78.9% of early downs in this game and it clearly paid off with the offensive production and how almost all of it came through the air. Thanks to this, their early-down pass rate on the season went from 59.2% to 62.0%, getting them within a couple of percentage points of the Seahawks for the league lead this season and within five percentage points of their record-breaking 66.4% last season.

NFL DVOA 2020 Week 9

Lastly, we have the Football Outsiders numbers, notably Defense-adjusted Value Over Average (DVOA). DVOA currently has a strength of opponent adjustment at 90% and rising until it hits 100% in Week 10. The Chiefs jumped from fourth to third in Overall DVOA, stayed at first in Offensive DVOA and stayed at 13th in Defensive DVOA.

For more Kansas City Chiefs analytics and analysis, follow @SIChiefs and @WichitaChiefSam on Twitter.

THANKS FOR READING ARROWHEAD REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Who is Patrick Mahomes' Biggest Competition For MVP?

As the midway point of the season has come and gone, the conversation for NFL's Most Valuable Player is heating up. With Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the conversation for the award, let's take a look at other players that could be in contention for the MVP.

Tucker D. Franklin

Matt Cassel Tells Wild Todd Haley Story: 'The Man Was Nuts on Gameday'

Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Matt Cassel has stories about former Chiefs head coach Todd Haley, and a new tale details an in-game spat between the quarterback and head coach of the 2010 Chiefs.

Joshua Brisco

by

Joshua Brisco

Chiefs Activate Martinas Rankin From the PUP List, Release Demone Harris

According to multiple reports, the Kansas City Chiefs have activated offensive tackle Martinas Rankin from the physically unable to perform list on Tuesday.

Tucker D. Franklin

Chiefs Hold Top Spot in Midseason MMQB Power Rankings

The Kansas City Chiefs hold the top spot in The MMQB's midseason power rankings, just edging out the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers.

Joshua Brisco

Can the Chiefs Win Out With Seven Games Left?

The Kansas City Chiefs bye week is finally here but there's no bye week for us at Arrowhead Report. While it could be easy to look back at what the Chiefs have done this season— which we probably will at some point — today we are going to look forward.

Tucker D. Franklin

Tyreek Hill and Patrick Mahomes Find Rhythm Through 18 Targets in Win Over Panthers

After crossing no more than 11 targets in a single game through the first eight weeks of the season, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill saw a slew of passes thrown his way in the Chiefs' 33-31 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Joe Andrews

Appreciate Travis Kelce While He's Playing: The Chiefs' Tight End is an All-Time Great

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's performance on Sunday told us something we should have already known: he's one of the scariest threats the game has ever seen.

Jordan Foote

Travis Kelce Looked Great While Other Things Didn't Against the Panthers

While most things didn't look the best in the Kansas City Chiefs' 33-31 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, tight end Travis Kelce continued to cause problems for defenses.

Tucker D. Franklin

Getting Sacks is Nice But Not the Goal of Frank Clark or the Chiefs Defense

Under defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, getting sacks from the Kansas City Chiefs defensive line isn’t necessarily the goal.

Joe Andrews

Like a Good Neighbor, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce Are There

When needed the most in the Kansas City Chiefs 33-31 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce were there when quarterback Patrick Mahomes was looking for an answer.

Tucker D. Franklin