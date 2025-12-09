Chiefs' Reid Weighs In on Weighty No-Call

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Late in the first quarter of Houston’s 20-10 win at Kansas City, some watching on NBC thought the Arrowhead Stadium fans were showering boos on the Chiefs’ offense.

But they weren’t booing the Chiefs. Their ire was directed at game officials for failing to flag Mario Edwards on what they thought was offsides. After the loss, Andy Reid made his feelings clear.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is sacked by Houston Texans defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (72) during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

“Yeah, first of all,” the head coach said, “I thought it was offsides. I mean, I think everybody did at that time. But it wasn't called.”

It wasn’t called. And the Texans not only benefited from that no-call, Houston also got its first sack of the night.

How the play unfolded

Down 3-0 and facing second-and-8 from his own 44-yard line, Mahomes appeared to get Edwards to jump. Playing a three-technique between the center and guard, he clearly crossed the line of scrimmage before Creed Humphrey’s snap. Humphrey might’ve even snapped the ball intentionally to catch Edwards in the neutral zone.

As a result, Mahomes thought he had a free play, and he badly wanted Hollywood Brown, who was wide open on a deep post toward the right hash.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is pressured by Houston Texans defensive tackle Mario Edwards Jr. (97) during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

But right guard Mike Caliendo – perhaps slowed by Humphrey’s quick snap -- was a tick late off the ball, and before the quarterback could pass to Brown, Tommy Togiai was in his face. Mahomes got off the grass with arms stretched, wondering why there wasn’t a flag.

“Normally, Patrick, when he knows it's offsides,” Reid said, “he hangs onto it, tries to shoot it down the field as far as he can get that thing to go to a receiver. But he got a little bit of pressure there late.”

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (27) runs the ball against Kansas City Chiefs safety Chamarri Conner (27) during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The aftermath

That pressure and Togiai’s sack left the Chiefs in a third-and-17, rather than a free 5 yards and a second-and-3, assuming they weren’t able to complete the pass. After a short pass to Rashee Rice, the Chiefs had to punt.

Houston took the ball and drove 90 yards for the game’s first touchdown, taking a 10-0 lead. It was a critical turning point in the game – compounded by a pair of crushing plays on that Texans drive, including another poorly officiated snap.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

Officials handed the Texans an automatic first down on a phantom defensive-holding penalty on rookie Nohl Williams.

Reid wasn’t happy with that one, either. He wasn’t as nice as he was after last week’s officiating in Dallas, and he was even angrier after seeing film of the play after the game.

“I think my reaction to it probability said it all,” Reid said Monday, referring to his body language after the holding penalty. “We'll just leave it at that. You can go back and look at the tape.”

