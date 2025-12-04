Why Travis Kelce’s Anticipation for Cold-Weather Kickoff Is Red Hot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Texans will make their third trip to Arrowhead Stadium in 13 months this week. And just like the first two ventures late last season, they’ll get a cold reception.

As in 24 degrees at kickoff.

“It's my kind of football, baby,” Travis Kelce said on Wednesday’s edition of New Heights. “My kind of football, especially after a weekend of rest. Yeah, go out there, fly around on the ice, man. Take me back. That's what it feels like. It feels like we're on the ice rink, man.

“That's why I love those games more. There's something about being in the cold and sweating that I feel my most athletic self. I don't know why. It feels like my sanctuary.”

Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs after a pass reception against Houston Texans cornerback Myles Bryant (27) and safety Eric Murray (23) during the fourth quarter of a 2025 AFC divisional round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Playoff Kelce arrived against Texans

Sanctuary, indeed. When Houston last visited Kansas City, a 23-degree game in the 2024 divisional playoffs, Playoff Kelce showed up. He posted season highs in yards (117) and average per catch (16.7) on seven receptions.

His 11-yard touchdown reception in a 13-12 game provided key separation early in the fourth quarter. And thanks to his ability to methodically move the chains, the Chiefs never trailed in a 23-14 win.

Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates after making a pass reception for a first down against the Houston Texans during the fourth quarter of a 2025 AFC divisional round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Disagreeing with his brother’s assertion that NFL players don’t get tired in cold-weather games, Kelce is ready for another frigid game at Arrowhead Stadium.

“We can still get very tired running in the cold,” the tight end said. “Yeah, it hits those lungs a little different, too. But there’s something about the cold. It just gets me excited, man, for the game. It’s the beauty of football, man. You get to play in all elements, and especially in Arrowhead.”

Nov 30, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) rushes the ball during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

And in Arrowhead this week, Kelce’s production is more important than ever. When the Chiefs (6-6) square off with Houston (7-5) on Sunday Night Football (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan), Kansas City will face the NFL’s No. 1 defense.

C.J. Stroud in cold weather

Because of the weather and that Houston defense, points will be at a premium. And third-year Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud already has four cold-weather games under his belt. He’s officially 1-3 in those starts, although he played sparingly in the victory.

Two of those four games – that playoff loss in January and an earlier Week 16 setback, Dec. 21, 2024 – were at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff temperatures were 23 for the postseason game and 30 for the regular-season contest.

Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) meets with Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) after a 2025 AFC divisional round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Stroud’s other two cold-weather starts were in 27-degree conditions as a rookie, a 34-10 divisional-round playoff loss at Baltimore in 2023, and the regular-season finale last year, in

Tennessee of all places. On that day, a 23-14 win, Stroud started but played only the first series as a final tuneup for the playoffs.

And with the frigid temperatures, each team’s red-zone percentage figures to factor significantly in the final.

“There's a handful of plays within those games that are determining the outcome,” Kelce added. “And it's hard. It's plays like my drop against the Eagles. It's penalties, they're keeping us behind the sticks. It's coming away with three points instead of touchdowns in some games.”

